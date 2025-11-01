RECAP: Unable to rally on the road, Red Wings drop 5-2 decision to Ducks

ANAHEIM – On a night when John Gibson was recognized by his former squad with a special tribute video, the Detroit Red Wings unfortunately saw their three-game winning streak end with a 5-2 setback to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.

“We got to come up with a better game plan, especially for such a meaningful game, first and foremost, for Gibby,” Moritz Seider said. “Unacceptable to let him hang in there a couple times, then obviously frustration takes over and you kind of get away from your game a little bit.”

Gibson made 27 saves for Detroit (8-4-0; 16 points), which went 4-for-6 on the penalty kill but just 1-for-7 on the power play. Meanwhile, recording 28 saves for Anaheim (6-3-1; 13 points) was netminder Lukas Dostal.

“This is going to sound strange, but I thought our bodies wanted to go but our brains didn’t,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “At the end of the night, that probably cost us. Some of our problems in the past reared their heads again in the first period – a few outnumbered rushes on real poor decisions, including the power play. Then suddenly, you’re chasing the game. That’s tough to do when you’re on the road and you’re playing back-to-back, but I still think we gave ourselves a chance. The power play didn’t get us what we needed it to and we couldn’t get the kill at the end, so special teams probably sealed it for them.”

Troy Terry’s short-handed goal gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 4:53 of the first period, when the 28-year-old forward sped down the ice after receiving a feed from Drew Helleson and used a wrist shot to beat Gibson.

But, like they did against the Los Angeles Kings the night prior, the Red Wings delivered a strong response. From deep in their defensive zone, Alex DeBrincat sent a pass up the ice to Dylan Larkin, and Detroit’s captain quickly scanned the ice before finding Lucas Raymond all by himself at Anaheim’s blue line. Raymond skated in then beat Dostal five-hole for his third goal of the season, which made it 1-1 at 8:19 of the first period.

“There’s been some poor and good starts,” McLellan said. “It’s all over the map right now. The start in L.A. last night, sometimes you get out here and you need to get skating. I’ve seen it. I’ve been out here for so long, back-to-back, you got to get your legs again. While you’re doing that, you have to play smart hockey. I don’t think we did that tonight in any case.”