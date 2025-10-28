PREVIEW: Red Wings start five-game road trip out West with rematch against Blues on Tuesday

Moritz Seider views this stretch against Western Conference opponents, which also marks the club’s second-longest road swing of the 2025-26 season in terms of the number of games, as an extended chance to grow team cohesion.

“You’re on top of each other for a bit and it gets tiring by the end, so you’re looking forward to kind of being at home,” Seider said. “Other than that, I think we’ll have a lot of good meals, good conversations, a little bit of time on the plane just playing cards and hopefully just building a little bit more chemistry.”

Coming off a wild 6-4 victory over the Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night, the Red Wings have a little momentum in their favor as they arrive at the Gateway to the West. It was the fifth time in franchise history that Detroit recorded a four-goal comeback win.

“We’re in every game until it’s over,” Seider said. “We’ve shown that, but we just have to regroup and eliminate the easy mistakes. You can see once we roll, we kind of roll with anyone. That’s definitely something positive.”

There’s a style of play the Red Wings are trying to establish under head coach Todd McLellan, which Andrew Copp described as “playing fast, forechecking.”

“I think that would be what we want our identity to be,” Copp said. “I think from that, we need to move the puck quickly in the offensive zone. We need to move our feet with the puck, but we can’t just be skating because then you’re holding onto it forever and everyone knows where it is. We got to move the puck quickly, play a little give-and-go game down low.”