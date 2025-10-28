PREVIEW: Red Wings start five-game road trip out West with rematch against Blues on Tuesday

Gibson set to make second straight start against St. Louis, finished with 25 saves in Detroit’s 6-4 win on Saturday

DET-102825_Gameday_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

ST. LOUIS -- Heading out West for a five-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will first battle the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center for the second half of a home-and-home series on Tuesday night.

“This is a big road trip,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “It’s great. It’s an exciting road trip…I hope there’s some energy from [fans on the road] with our start. A lot of them show up like they normally do…I hope there’s excitement from our young guys and our group to go out and play on the road on this trip.”

Puck drop between Detroit (6-3-0; 12 points) and St. Louis (3-5-1; 7 points) is set for 8:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. CT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Travis Hamonic, Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Oct. 28, 2025

Moritz Seider views this stretch against Western Conference opponents, which also marks the club’s second-longest road swing of the 2025-26 season in terms of the number of games, as an extended chance to grow team cohesion.

“You’re on top of each other for a bit and it gets tiring by the end, so you’re looking forward to kind of being at home,” Seider said. “Other than that, I think we’ll have a lot of good meals, good conversations, a little bit of time on the plane just playing cards and hopefully just building a little bit more chemistry.”

Coming off a wild 6-4 victory over the Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night, the Red Wings have a little momentum in their favor as they arrive at the Gateway to the West. It was the fifth time in franchise history that Detroit recorded a four-goal comeback win.

“We’re in every game until it’s over,” Seider said. “We’ve shown that, but we just have to regroup and eliminate the easy mistakes. You can see once we roll, we kind of roll with anyone. That’s definitely something positive.”

There’s a style of play the Red Wings are trying to establish under head coach Todd McLellan, which Andrew Copp described as “playing fast, forechecking.”

“I think that would be what we want our identity to be,” Copp said. “I think from that, we need to move the puck quickly in the offensive zone. We need to move our feet with the puck, but we can’t just be skating because then you’re holding onto it forever and everyone knows where it is. We got to move the puck quickly, play a little give-and-go game down low.”

McLellan spoke to the media following Tuesday’s morning skate at Enterprise Center, where he was asked about Michael Brandsegg-Nygård being assigned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Making his NHL debut with the Red Wings on Opening Night, the 20-year-old forward recorded one assist and averaged 12:27 of ice time across nine games.

“This was a young man who came in and really stole the exhibition season,” McLellan said. “All the attention was on him, and he played extremely well. Earned every little bit of the start that he had in the NHL. But as the games wore on, they got a little bit faster, as the League always does, and all of a sudden your confidence erodes a little bit… He’s a tremendous young hockey player that’s going to continue to develop down there. He’ll get a chance to rediscover his confidence, more minutes and play in prime-time situations.”

As for the Blues, they’re currently on a four-game winless streak after dropping a 6-3 decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Monday night. St. Louis also brings a 1-3-1 record on home ice into Tuesday’s contest.

“I think the start off a trip is huge,” Larkin said. “So, [on Tuesday] in St. Louis, especially how the game went on Saturday against them, they’re going to be coming for us. It’s going to set the tone for the trip. I hope we can be ready to respond and be ready to go.”

News Feed

Start time changes announced for five games

Red Wings assign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘get the job done,’ score six unanswered goals to rally for 6-4 win over Blues

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to start strong, limit rush opportunities against Blues on Saturday night

Red Wings activate Nate Danielson from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Islanders, 7-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings tangle with Islanders, finish back-to-back road set on Thursday

RECAP: Detroit's five-game winning streak ends with 4-2 loss in Buffalo

PREVIEW: Detroit opens midweek back-to-back road set in Buffalo on Wednesday

Larkin embodying ‘everything a captain should be’ for Red Wings early in 2025-26 season

Larkin leads 3 Stars of the Week 

RECAP: Red Wings keep winning 'in different ways,' beat Oilers by 4-2 score to extend streak to five

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand, try for fifth straight win when Oilers visit on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings edge Lightning in overtime, 2-1, for fourth straight win

PREVIEW: Going for fourth straight win, Red Wings host Lightning for Star Wars Night on Friday

One week into their 2025-26 season, Red Wings forging identity and growing from learning moments

RECAP: Appleton, Talbot lead the way as Red Wings take down Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game homestand, go for third consecutive win when Panthers visit on Wednesday 

RECAP: Detroit ‘got contributions from everyone’ in 3-2 win at Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for Monday matinee in Toronto

Yzerman says Red Wings’ rookie trio ‘exceeded our expectations’ this fall en route to earning 2025-26 Opening Night roster spots

RECAP: Red Wings ‘dug in a little bit more,’ rally for 6-3 victory over Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Aiming to show resiliency, Red Wings battle visiting Maple Leafs on Saturday

Red Wings activate James Van Riemsdyk from non-roster status

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Canadiens on Opening Night, 5-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to kick off Centennial season, host Canadiens for Opening Night on Thursday

Detroit Red Wings announce details for Opening Night, Red Carpet Walk and what fans can expect throughout Red Wings Centennial

Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Ahead of Monday’s 23-man NHL roster deadline, Red Wings encouraged by hard work they put in during 2025-26 preseason

RECAP: Detroit finishes 2025-26 preseason slate with 6-5 comeback overtime win against Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs for 2025-26 preseason finale on Saturday

Red Wings assign three players to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Third-period preseason road rally sends Red Wings past Maple Leafs, 3-1

Red Wings trim preseason roster to 28

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs in penultimate preseason clash for both squads on Thursday 

Red Wings reduce preseason roster to 40

RECAP: Penalty kill helps visiting Red Wings fend off Blackhawks for 3-1 preseason victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Chicago for exhibition contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit’s late push comes up short in 2-1 exhibition loss to Pittsburgh

Red Wings reduce preseason roster by two 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins meet again for preseason action on Monday

RECAP: Leonard scores twice for Red Wings in 3-2 preseason road loss to Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings open back-to-back preseason road set, first battling Penguins on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings cruise to 5-2 preseason win over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Sabres for exhibition play on Thursday

With 2025 Training Camp as backdrop, Red Wings make sizable impact on Traverse City community 

RECAP: Red Wings commence 2025-26 preseason slate by defeating Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blackhawks battle in 2025-26 preseason opener for both Original Six clubs on Tuesday

Red Wings appreciate competitive environment, passionate fans at 2025 Red & White Game 

Red & White Game ahead as Red Wings finish ‘competitive’ Day 3 of 2025 Training Camp