Red Wings trying to maximize practice time amid daily grind of season

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings laced up their skates for practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Monday morning, gearing up for a busy stretch of three games in four nights that begins Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

“This condensed schedule with the international break this year, it’s going to be a grind,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “You’re going to hit it in different ways. You get very little practice time. I can sit here and argue -- we’re talking about one of our better 60-minute games [2-1 victory over Buffalo Sabres on Saturday]. Certainly not perfect, is that a reflection of a lot of practice time? Practice is really hard to come by. I think to take it advantage of it when we can. Even with the two forwards down today, we were able to work on some things we wanted to work on.”

The two forwards Lalonde was referring to were captain Dylan Larkin and Patrick Kane, who didn’t practice on Monday but are expected to be available against the Blackhawks.