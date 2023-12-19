Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract

Goaltender has played in 153 NHL games since 2013-14

DET-Hutchinson
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Hutchinson, 33, has spent the 2023-24 season with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, posting a 5-7-1 record with a 2.98 goals-against average, an 0.895 save percentage and one shutout in 13 games. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound netminder also appeared in two preseason contests with the Red Wings while signed to a professional tryout. Hutchinson split the 2022-23 campaign between the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights and the Columbus Blue Jackets, making seven appearances with the Silver Knights before playing in 16 NHL games with the Blue Jackets. Originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round (77th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Hutchinson has compiled a 57-61-18 record with a 2.93 goals-against average, a 0.902 save percentage and six shutouts in 153 NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and Blue Jackets since 2013-14. Additionally, Hutchinson has built a 111-78-21 record with a 2.60 goals-against average, a 0.915 save percentage and 16 shutouts in 222 AHL games with the Providence Bruins, St. John’s IceCaps, Manitoba Moose, Toronto Marlies, Springfield Thunderbirds, Silver Knights and Griffins, participating in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic and earning a place on the AHL Second All-Star Team in 2017-18.

A native of Barrie, Ont., Hutchinson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Barrie Colts and London Knights from 2006-10 prior to turning professional. Hutchinson played his final major junior season with London in 2009-10, posting a 32-12-2 record with a 2.86 goals-against average, a 0.913 save percentage and three shutouts in 46 appearances. In total, Hutchinson accumulated a 67-50-7 record with a 2.87 goals-against average, a 0.915 save percentage and nine shutouts in 130 OHL contests. On the international stage, Hutchinson represented Team Canada at the 2022 Spengler Cup, appearing in two games at the tournament held annually in Davos, Switzerland.

Michael Hutchinson, Goalie

Born Mar 2 1990  -- Barrie, ONT

Height 6.03 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R

Selected by Boston Bruins round 3 #77 overall 2008 NHL Entry Draft

Hutchinson Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Hutchinson Stats

News Feed

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks

RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks
Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday

PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday
RECAP: Red Wings shut out on the road by Flyers, 1-0

RECAP: Red Wings shut out on the road by Flyers, 1-0
PREVIEW: Eyeing reinforcements from injured reserve, Red Wings face road test Saturday against Flyers

PREVIEW: Eyeing reinforcements from injured reserve, Red Wings face road test Saturday against Flyers
Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids
Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes, 2-1

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes, 2-1
Resilient Red Wings push forward despite missing key players

Resilient Red Wings push forward despite missing key players
RECAP: Exuding 'next-guy-up mentality,' Red Wings earn 6-4 road win over Blues

RECAP: Exuding 'next-guy-up mentality,' Red Wings earn 6-4 road win over Blues
PREVIEW: After falling to Stars, Red Wings wrap up back-to-back road set Tuesday against Blues 

PREVIEW: After falling to Stars, Red Wings wrap up back-to-back road set Tuesday against Blues 
RECAP: Detroit handed 6-3 loss in Dallas

RECAP: Detroit handed 6-3 loss in Dallas
PREVIEW: Battling injuries to key forwards, Red Wings lean on organizational depth Monday at Dallas

PREVIEW: Battling injuries to key forwards, Red Wings lean on organizational depth Monday at Dallas
Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
Vernon’s Hockey Hall of Fame journey includes fond memories, accolades with Red Wings

Vernon’s Hockey Hall of Fame journey includes fond memories, accolades with Red Wings
RECAP: Larkin’s injury hangs over Red Wings’ 5-1 loss to Senators

RECAP: Larkin’s injury hangs over Red Wings’ 5-1 loss to Senators
PREVIEW: Carrying four-game point streak into Saturday, Red Wings host Senators for Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night

PREVIEW: Carrying four-game point streak into Saturday, Red Wings host Senators for Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night