Red Wings’ season-high winning streak snapped with 6-3 loss to Sharks

DETROIT – Taking a loss for the first time in more than two weeks, the Detroit Red Wings saw their season-high seven-game winning streak come to a halt with a 6-3 setback to the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

“It’s hard to talk about points when we lose a game,” said Vladimir Tarasenko, who scored two goals for the Red Wings (20-19-4; 44 points) to record his second straight multi-point game. “It was a nice stretch for us, but like [Moritz Seider] said, we need to recover. It’s always nice to have points and goals, but if a team doesn’t win it’s a different feeling.”

Goalie Ville Husso stopped 18 shots in his first NHL start in a month, while goaltender Alexandar Georgiev ended the night with 25 saves to help San Jose (14-26-6; 34 points) sweep the two-game season series against Detroit.

“A disappointing night for our group,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “A new experience for us in our few weeks here. We’ll have a good skate tomorrow. I’m anxious to see do we carry this with us, or do we respond? If we respond and we do the proper things, I don’t know if we’ll win or lose, but we’ll give ourselves a chance. If we don’t, we got a lot of work to do.”

The Sharks went up 1-0 just 1:45 into the game off a goal from Jan Rutta, who followed up on a shot from Will Smith and wristed the loose puck past Husso. Doubling their lead to 2-0 with 2:19 remaining in the first period, Nico Sturm was sent on a breakaway off a backhand pass from William Eklund then deked and scored around Husso for a short-handed goal.

Despite trailing by a pair, Detroit outshot San Jose, 12-6, over the opening 20 minutes.

“I thought the third period against Seattle [on Sunday] showed up in the game today,” McLellan said. “We were sloppy in that third, gave up quite a bit. We started the game that way. We didn’t break pucks out very well. When we did enter the offensive zone, we wanted to play east-west, crosscourt. Not a lot went to the net. Then you give up the short-handed goal, that really sets you back.”

But getting one back shortly after the first intermission, the Red Wings made it 2-1 at 1:28 of the second period. Jonatan Berggren sent the puck diagonally through the slot and it bounced off the boards to Simon Edvinsson, whose shot hit off the post before Tarasenko buried the rebound for his first goal of the game and fifth of the season.