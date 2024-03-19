Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

Sixth overall pick in 2021 NHL Entry Draft leads Grand Rapids defensemen with 29 points in 52 games

DET-simon_Transactions_CallUps_WEBTW
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Simon Edvinsson from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Edvinsson, 21, has played in two games with the Red Wings this season, recording one assist and two penalty minutes in 14:39 average time on ice. The 6-foot-6, 212-pound blueliner has also skated in 52 games with the Griffins during the 2023-24 campaign, leading the team’s defensemen in goals (8), assists (21), points (29), penalty minutes (51), power play goals (2), game-winning goals (3), overtime goals (1) and shots (97). Edvinsson made his NHL debut with the Red Wings in 2022-23, logging two goals and 12 penalty minutes in nine appearances. He spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with Grand Rapids, tallying 27 points (5-22-27) and 52 penalty minutes in 52 games. In all, Edvinsson has registered 56 points (13-43-56) and 103 penalty minutes in 104 AHL games with the Griffins. Prior to arriving in North America, Edvinsson spent the entire 2021-22 season with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League, posting 19 points (2-17-19), a plus-13 rating and 18 penalty minutes in 44 regular-season games, in addition to two assists in five postseason contests. His 17 assists were the most of any player under 20 years of age in Sweden’s top professional league.

Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Edvinsson saw time in three different leagues during the 2020-21 season, notching six points (1-5-6), a plus-four rating and 10 penalty minutes in 14 games with Frolunda’s under-20 squad. He made his professional debut by skating in 14 games with Vasteras IK in the HockeyAllsvenskan, collecting five assists in Sweden’s second tier before adding one assist in 10 appearances with Frolunda’s SHL team. Edvinsson began developing in Frolunda’s system in 2018-19, accumulating 12 points (1-11-12) in 22 games with the under-20 team, 25 points (6-19-25) in 34 games with the under-18 squad and 36 points (10-26-36) in 24 games at the under-16 level. The Kungsbacka, Sweden, native won a bronze medal as an alternate captain at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting two points (1-1-2) in six games. He also claimed a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, recording four points (1-3-4) and eight penalty minutes in seven contests. Edvinsson represented his country at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, picking up five assists in five games.

Simon Edvinsson, Defense

Born Feb 5 2003  -- Kungsbacka, Sweden

Height 6.06 -- Weight 212 -- Shoots L  

Selected by Detroit Red Wings round 1 #6 overall 2021 NHL Entry Draft

Edvinsson Stats
- 0.03 MB
Download Edvinsson Stats

