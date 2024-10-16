Red Wings recall Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Justin Holl from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Holl, 32, has skated in two games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season, recording one assist, a plus-one rating and two penalty minutes in 18:38 average time on ice. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound defenseman spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Red Wings, logging five assists, a plus-eight rating and 22 penalty minutes in 38 games. Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (54th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Holl has tallied 88 points (11-77-88), a plus-67 rating and 174 penalty minutes in 325 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Red Wings since 2017-18. Holl has also registered 68 points (20-48-68), a plus-59 rating and 79 penalty minutes in 194 AHL games between the Rockford IceHogs and Toronto Marlies, helping the Marlies win a Calder Cup championship in 2018. He made his professional debut with the ECHL’s Indy Fuel in 2014-15, contributing 34 points (7-27-34) and 39 penalty minutes in 66 games.

A native of Tonka Bay, Minn., Holl played four seasons at the University of Minnesota from 2010-14 prior to turning professional, notching 38 points (8-30-38), a plus-34 rating and 76 penalty minutes in 142 games. Holl helped the Golden Gophers clinch Frozen Four berths in 2012 and 2014, in addition to capturing the Big Ten’s inaugural regular-season title in 2013-14. He competed at Minnetonka (Minn.) High School from 2007-10, totaling 39 points (18-21-39) and 12 penalty minutes in 77 games. Holl also suited up for the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers during the 2009-10 season, recording four assists, a plus-seven rating and six penalty minutes in 11 regular-season games, along with two points (1-1-2) in eight playoff matchups.