Red Wings recall Elmer Söderblom from Grand Rapids 

6-Foot-8 forward made NHL debut with Detroit in 2022-23

IMG_1455
By Thomas Roth
By Thomas Roth

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled left wing Elmer Söderblom from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Söderblom, 23, has recorded 17 points (5-12-17), a plus-four rating and29 penalty minutes in 38 games with the Griffins during the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-8, 246-pound forward spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Griffins, setting career highs in games played (61), goals (13), assists (16), points (29), power play goals (3), game-winning goals (3) and shots (114). Söderblom also registered two points (1-1-2)in seven Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Selected by Detroit in the sixth round (159thoverall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Söderblom tallied eight points (5-3-8) and eight penalty minutes in 21 games with the Red Wings during the 2022-23 season. Söderblom has also compiled 54 points (23-31-54), a plus-two rating and 47 penalty minutes in 119 AHL games with the Griffins since 2022-23.

Prior to arriving in North America, Söderblom played in parts of three seasons with Frölunda HC, based out of his hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. Söderblom totaled 38 points (24-14-38) and 14 penalty minutes in 90 Swedish Hockey League games from 2019-22. He also helped Frölunda HC win a Champions Hockey League title in 2020.Söderblom developed in Frölunda HC’s system, recording 76 points (40-36-76) and 22 penalty minutes in 87 games at the under-20 level, in addition to 53 points (26-27-53) and 14 penalty minutes in 60 games with the under-18 team and 93 points (62-31-93) and 49 penalty minutes in 78 games with the under-16 squad, On the international stage, Söderblom represented Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship along with Red Wings teammates Lucas Raymond and Albert Johansson, collecting three points (2-1-3) in five games.Söderblom won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, netting one goal in seven appearances. He also captured a silver medal at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, notching three points (1-2-3) in five contests.

