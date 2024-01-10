Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine relishes gold-medal experience with United States at 2024 World Juniors

Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine counts his experience at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, which ran from Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, among his most special.
Winning all four of his tournament starts, Augustine posted a 1.75 goals-against average and .936 save percentage to help the United States earn its sixth all-time gold medal and most recent since 2021.
“It’s awesome,” said Augustine, whose 24-save performance helped the U.S. defeat Sweden, 6-2, in the gold-medal game on Jan. 5. “You grow up watching that tournament as a kid, so being able to live in that moment and experience what it’s like, such a unique opportunity.”