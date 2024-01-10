Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine relishes gold-medal experience with United States at 2024 World Juniors

Augustine said being immersed in Gothenburg for 10 days was also a unique experience.

“It’s a cool city,” Augustine said. “You’re able to frequently walk around and stuff, so it was pretty cool to take in the culture as a whole and talk to the Swedish people.”

Augustine is still catching up on sleep after returning from Sweden this past weekend, but said he is excited to continue his freshman season at Michigan State. Entering Wednesday, the 17-year-old was 11-3-2 with a 2.97 GAA and .916 SV% in 17 games with the Spartans.

“I love it here in East Lansing,” Augustine said. “It’s a great city to put a college in, so being able to go to classes and get my feet wet here has been pretty cool. Obviously on the hockey side we’ve been doing super well as a team, so looking forward to keeping that going this weekend and into the second half of the year.”

In addition to the constant feedback from the Spartans’ coaching staff, Augustine said he receives development tips from Red Wings Head of Goaltending Scouting and Development Phil Osaer.

“He’ll send me a couple clips or notes of stuff he saw in games for me to work on and improve,” Augustine said. “But it’s nothing too intense, pretty relaxed communication right now to try to help me continue my development.”