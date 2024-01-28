Red Wings assign Wyatt Newpower to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defenseman Wyatt Newpower to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Newpower, 26, has recorded six points (1-5-6), a plus-seven rating and 39 penalty minutes in 20 games with the Griffins during the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman also spent the entire 2022-23 season in Grand Rapids, notching seven points (2-5-7) and 68 penalty minutes in 59 contests. Newpower debuted with the Griffins in 2021-22, collecting 10 points (3-7-10) and 54 penalty minutes in 55 games. Originally signed by the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters as an undrafted free agent on April 6, 2020, Newpower has tallied 33 points (9-24-33), a plus-13 rating and 175 penalty minutes in 158 AHL games with the Monsters and Griffins since 2020-21.

Prior to turning professional, Newpower registered 47 points (11-36-47) and 68 penalty minutes in 114 games at the University of Connecticut from 2016-20, serving as team captain during his senior year. As a senior, Newpower was named the recipient of the Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman Award and earned a place on the Hockey East Second All-Star Team after logging 22 points (3-19-22), a plus-23 rating and 20 penalty minutes in 34 games during the 2019-20 campaign. A native of Hugo, Minn., Newpower played four seasons at White Bear Lake (Minn.) High School, compiling 73 points (19-54-73) and 81 penalty minutes in 101 games from 2012-16.

