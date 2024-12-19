Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

Goaltender has appeared in 140 games with St. Louis and Detroit since 2020-21

DET-Husso
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned goaltender Ville Husso to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Husso, 29, has appeared in seven games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season, posting a 1-4-2 record with a 3.47 goals-against average and an 0.877 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound netminder has also logged a 4-0-0 record with a 1.58 goals-against average, a 0.944 save percentage and one shutout in five appearances with the Griffins this season. Husso was limited to 19 appearances with Detroit in 2023-24, showing a 9-5-2 record with a 3.55 goals-against average and an 0.892 save percentage. He also stopped all 25 shots he faced with the Griffins on Jan. 26 against the Belleville Senators during a conditioning stint. Originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round (94th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Husso has compiled a 70-44-18 record with a 3.03 goals-against average, a 0.901 save percentage and seven shutouts in 140 appearances with the Blues and Red Wings since 2020-21. Additionally, Husso has posted a 55-54-16 record with a 2.64 goals-against average, a 0.910 save percentage and 12 shutouts in 135 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, San Antonio Rampage and Griffins, earning a place on the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

A native of Helsinki, Finland, Husso played three seasons with HIFK in Finland's SM-Liiga from 2013-16 prior to arriving in North America, finishing with a 60-33-21 record and 10 shutouts in 121 appearances. In his final season with HIFK, Husso was named to the SM-Liiga All-Star Team and captured the Urpo Ylönen Award as the league's top goaltender after recording the circuit's best goals-against average (1.91) and save percentage (0.927) in 39 games during the 2015-16 campaign. On the international stage, Husso represented Finland at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, showing a 1-2-0 record with a 2.33 goals-against average in three appearances. He also competed at back-to-back IIHF World Junior Championships in 2014 and 2015, winning a gold medal at the 2014 tournament. Husso was a member of Finland’s bronze-medal entry at the 2013 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and made three appearances at the 2012 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

Husso Stats
- 0.04 MB
Download Husso Stats

