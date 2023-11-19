Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

News Feed

Nicklas Lidstrom: The Perfect Defenseman, The Perfect Teammate, The Perfect Human

Nicklas Lidstrom: The Perfect Defenseman, The Perfect Teammate, The Perfect Human

RECAP: Detroit lets lead slip away late, concludes NHL Global Series with 3-2 loss against Toronto 

RECAP: Detroit lets lead slip away late, concludes NHL Global Series with 3-2 loss against Toronto 
PREVIEW: Lyon set to make season debut Friday as Red Wings face Maple Leafs in NHL Global Series finale

PREVIEW: Lyon set to make season debut Friday as Red Wings face Maple Leafs in NHL Global Series finale
RECAP: Red Wings salvage point in NHL Global Series opener, drop 5-4 OT decision to Senators

RECAP: Red Wings salvage point in NHL Global Series opener, drop 5-4 OT decision to Senators
PREVIEW: Red Wings want to bring high energy level Thursday against Senators in NHL Global Series opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to bring high energy level Thursday against Senators in NHL Global Series opener
Henrik Zetterberg: Fatherly Advice Set the Stage for Stellar Red Wings Career

Henrik Zetterberg: Fatherly Advice Set the Stage for Stellar Red Wings Career
Now acclimated to Sweden, Red Wings ‘definitely itching’ for game action

Now acclimated to Sweden, Red Wings ‘definitely itching’ for game action
Red Wings explore Stockholm, continue preparations for 2023 NHL Global Series games

Red Wings explore Stockholm, continue preparations for 2023 NHL Global Series games
Offseason work, willingness to learn paying dividends for Veleno

Offseason work, willingness to learn paying dividends for Veleno
Red Wings ‘work out the plane legs,’ enjoy first practice in Sweden on Sunday

Red Wings ‘work out the plane legs,’ enjoy first practice in Sweden on Sunday
RECAP: Red Wings' compete level, effort lead to 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets

RECAP: Red Wings' compete level, effort lead to 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets
PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Columbus for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Columbus for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon
RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens

RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens
Raymond on upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden: ‘A special moment for me, my family’

Raymond on upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden: ‘A special moment for me, my family’
Red Wings Host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday, Nov. 11

Red Wings Host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday, Nov. 11
Jonathan Ericsson: Last Player Selected in 2002 NHL Draft, “Big E”

Jonathan Ericsson: Last Player Selected in 2002 NHL Draft, “Big E”

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena
Kostin brings light-hearted persona and provides depth for Red Wings

Kostin brings light-hearted persona and provides depth for Red Wings

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Forward has recorded 51 points in 182 NHL games since 2016-17

DET Czarnik GR
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned center Austin Czarnik to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Czarnik, 30, has skated in 11 games with the Red Wings, tallying one assist, two penalty minutes and 10 shots in 8:35 average time on ice. The 5-foot-9, 167-pound forward also recorded three points (2-1-3) in two games with the Griffins to begin the 2023-24 season. Czarnik split the 2022-23 campaign between the Red Wings and Griffins, notching five points (3-2-5) and eight penalty minutes in 29 games with Detroit, in addition to 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes in 43 games with Grand Rapids. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015, Czarnik has played in parts of eight NHL seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders, Seattle Kraken and Red Wings, totaling 51 points (18-33-51) and 30 penalty minutes in 182 games since 2016-17. He has also compiled 265 points (97-168-265), a plus-24 rating and 94 penalty minutes in 272 AHL games with the Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat, Bridgeport Islanders and Griffins. Czarnik paced all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and went on to represent Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Washington Township, Mich., Czarnik played four seasons at Miami University from 2011-15 prior to turning professional, serving as team captain during his junior and senior years. In all, Czarnik accumulated 169 points (46-123-169), a plus-50 rating and 119 penalty minutes in 159 games with the RedHawks and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist as a sophomore in 2012-13. Before joining the RedHawks, Czarnik spent the 2010-11 season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League, posting 34 points (20-14-34) and 33 penalty minutes in 46 contests. He previously skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2008-10. On the international stage, Czarnik represented Team USA at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, notching four points (2-2-4) in six games. Czarnik earned a gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World Under-18 Championship after recording six points (5-1-6), a plus-seven rating and four penalty minutes in seven games, and also won a bronze medal at the 2009 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge after collecting four points (1-3-4) in five appearances.

Austin Czarnik, Center

Born Dec 12 1992  -- Washington Township, MI

Height 5.09 -- Weight 167 -- Shoots R

Austin Czarnik Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Austin Czarnik Stats