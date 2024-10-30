Red Wings acquire third-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft from Utah Hockey Club in exchange for Olli Määttä 

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft from the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for defenseman Olli Määttä.

Määttä, 30, has skated in seven games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season, recording three shots, seven blocks and three hits in15:52 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound defenseman tallied 18 points (4-14-18), a team-high plus-14 rating and 14 penalty minutes in 72 games with the Red Wings during the 2023-24 campaign.Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Määttä has totaled 177 points (40-137-177), a plus-75 rating and 162 penalty minutes in 691 games with the Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings and Red Wings, helping the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. He placed fifth in voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy as a 19-year-old after picking up 29 points (9-20-29), a plus-eight rating and 14 penalty minutes in 78 games with the Penguins in 2013-14.

Prior to turning professional, Määttä spent two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights from 2011-13, helping the team earntwo-consecutive OHL titles. During his major junior career, Määttälogged 70 points (13-57-70), a plus-34 rating and 55 penalty minutes in 115 regular-season games, in addition to 37 points (10-27-37) in 40 postseason contests. A native of Jyväskylä, Finland, Määttä has represented his country at three IIHF World Championships (2021, 2023, 2024), winning a silver medal at the 2021 tournament. He also made three appearances with Finland at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Additionally, Määttä captured a bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, where he logged five points (3-2-5) in six games. Määttä competed in three-straight IIHF World Junior Championships from 2011-13 and served as an alternate captain at the 2011 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, where he collected four points (1-3-4) in six games.