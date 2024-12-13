RECAP: Talbot makes 32 saves for Detroit in 4-1 loss to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Making his first start in nearly two weeks, goalie Cam Talbot put forth a solid 32-save effort in the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night.

"Individually, I felt really good," Talbot said. "Felt my game tonight. Made a bunch of big saves to keep us in it throughout the first two-thirds of the game. We were right there until the third period. We were one shot away, then the power play gives up one there and it's just an uphill battle. We did a good job. We didn't fold our tent. We continued to play hard throughout the game, got one back late. Just couldn't find the second one tonight."

The Red Wings (11-14-4; 26 points) fired 26 shots at rookie netminder Aleksei Kolosov, who stopped 25 of them for the Flyers (14-12-4; 32 points).

"It's tough to waste a really good goalie performance like that," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. "Our goalie has four or five of those type of saves, and keeps them at one [goal] through 40 minutes and two [goals] through 57, 58 minutes. We would have liked to reward him."