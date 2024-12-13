RECAP: Talbot makes 32 saves for Detroit in 4-1 loss to Philadelphia

Chiarot gets his first goal of the season

DET-PHI 12:12:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

PHILADELPHIA -- Making his first start in nearly two weeks, goalie Cam Talbot put forth a solid 32-save effort in the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night.

"Individually, I felt really good," Talbot said. "Felt my game tonight. Made a bunch of big saves to keep us in it throughout the first two-thirds of the game. We were right there until the third period. We were one shot away, then the power play gives up one there and it's just an uphill battle. We did a good job. We didn't fold our tent. We continued to play hard throughout the game, got one back late. Just couldn't find the second one tonight."

The Red Wings (11-14-4; 26 points) fired 26 shots at rookie netminder Aleksei Kolosov, who stopped 25 of them for the Flyers (14-12-4; 32 points).

"It's tough to waste a really good goalie performance like that," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. "Our goalie has four or five of those type of saves, and keeps them at one [goal] through 40 minutes and two [goals] through 57, 58 minutes. We would have liked to reward him."

Detroit was outshot by Philadelphia, 12-7, in a fast-paced but scoreless first period.

Some of Talbot's most impressive stops of the night happened during the first half of the second period, including a reaching glove save to rob rookie Matvei Michkov, turning aside Joel Farabee on a 2-on-1 rush and making a breakaway stop on Flyers captain Sean Couturier.

"He was unbelievable," Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said about Talbot. "Big save after big save. Someone that's meant so much to our team, we can't really have his first game back be a game like that -- giving up odd-mans and backdoors. He bailed us out, but we got to bail him out a little bit."

But Scott Laughton broke the scoreless tie at 13:22 of the middle frame, getting a breakaway slapshot past Talbot to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead.

Tipping in Travis Konecny’s pass for a short-handed goal and his second tally of the game, Laughton made it 2-0 just 1:31 into the third period.

"We knew they were going to be dangerous and looking for chances when they were down a guy," Larkin said. "They did just that. A couple 2-on-1's and it's in the back of our net, and we're down two [goals]. That's a huge opportunity that we let slip there on that first power play."

Ben Chiarot’s first goal of the season, which he scored at 16:07 of the third period, broke up Kolosov’s shutout bid and got the Red Wings back within 2-1. Assisted by Andrew Copp and J.T. Compher, Chiarot fired home a shot through a screen.

DET@PHI: Chiarot scores goal against Aleksei Kolosov

Laughton completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal at 18:53 to extend it 3-1, then deposited another puck into an empty net just 54 seconds later for the 4-1 final.

Putting together a 60-minute game has eluded Detroit at times this season, Larkin said, but the club will keep striving to achieve that goal night in and night out.

"Games like this are frustrating," Larkin said. "It was a winnable game and there wasn't much energy in the building through the first couple periods, but we allowed the fans to get into it with the chances we gave them."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will be back in front of Hockeytown faithful when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on how Philadelphia was able to cash in during the second period

"Of course the short-handed goal was a crusher, but it was the 10 minutes in the second where we gave up easy offense. The breakaways, the odd-mans. I know we had the look-- Patty had it on the stick there with the open net... One thing through our ups and downs is we haven't been giving up a lot of dangerous rushes, breakaways and the odd-mans."

Larkin on how he saw Thursday's game as a whole

"I think it was a tight game, and we were the team that made the most mistakes. Gave them breakaways and odd-mans. A lot of their looks and chances came off of our sticks. It's frustrating. We knew that they would try to get behind us and their forward group would try to cheat for breakaways. They really didn't have to cheat. We kind of gave it to them."

Talbot on the message in the dressing room following a game like Thursday's

"I said after the second period. I said 'I know you guys are going to come out and play our game in the third period.' And as far as I was concerned, the game was still within reach. That's what I'm back there for. That was the message, and we came out and responded in the third there. Just tried to do everything I could to keep it close and give us a chance."

News Feed

PREVIEW: Going for second straight road win, Red Wings face Flyers on Thursday

As Red Wings prepare for Flyers, Talbot and Lyon return to practice on Wednesday

Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Cossa's NHL debut part of Red Wings' 'massive' 6-5 shootout win over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Buffalo for Atlantic Division clash on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings take 2-1 loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against visiting Avalanche on Saturday

Larkin and Raymond honored to participate at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

RECAP: Detroit comes up short in Ottawa, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings cap two-game road trip with matchup against Senators on Thursday

Red Wings assign William Lagesson to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice, extends point streak in Red Wings’ 3-2 overtime loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off two-game road trip in Boston on Tuesday 

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

For Cossa, earning first NHL recall to Red Wings ‘a dream come true’

Red wings recall Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings get a point, but lose Talbot to injury in 5-4 overtime loss to Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings and visiting Canucks square off on Sunday afternoon

Red Wings lose back-and-forth battle to Devils, 5-4

PREVIEW: Raymond carries goal streak into Friday’s afternoon game between Red Wings and Devils

RECAP: Raymond scores in overtime to send Red Wings past Flames, 2-1, on Thanksgiving Eve

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Flames for annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announces Black Friday sales for Red Wings and Tigers tickets

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

‘Giving back to the community is awesome’: Kasper surprises, reads to first graders at Madison Elementary

RECAP: Red Wings 'could have folded the tents' but 'fought until the bitter end' to pull off 4-2 comeback win over Islanders

PREVIEW: On the road, Red Wings out to sweep season series with Islanders on Monday  

Red Wings activate Tim Gettinger from injured non-roster;assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings drop tight battle to Bruins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Bruins to Little Caesars Arena for first time this season on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘hung in there, battled’ to rally past Islanders, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Pavel Datsyuk Hockey Hall of Fame Night on Thursday

Red Wings want to take advantage of home-heavy stretch of schedule

RECAP: Red Wings finish four-game road trip with 5-4 OT loss to Sharks

Red Wings assign defenseman William Lagesson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip on Monday against Sharks

Red Wings recall defenseman William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

PWHL returns to Detroit in takeover tour of neutral-site games

RECAP: Red Wings finish back-to-back set with 4-1 loss to Kings

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back in Los Angeles on Saturday to conclude back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings let two-goal lead slip in 6-4 loss to Ducks

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin California leg of four-game road trip on Friday in Anaheim

Kasper learning on the fly, finding his role with Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings will travel to California ‘with a smile’ after defeating Penguins in overtime, 3-2 

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: With bags packed, Red Wings start four-game road trip on Wednesday against Penguins

Red Wings to celebrate Pavel Datsyuk’s Hockey Hall of Fame Induction prior to game on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Little Caesars Arena

RECAP: Red Wings shut out for first time this season in 4-0 loss to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Rangers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Comerica, on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings fall in Toronto, 3-1