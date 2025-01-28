RECAP: Shine enjoys ‘amazing’ NHL debut in Red Wings’ 5-2 victory over Kings

DETROIT -- There was no doubt that the feel-good story from the Detroit Red Wings’ 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night was the NHL debut of Dominik Shine, a 31-year-old forward who saw 9:50 of ice time and became the oldest player to get his first taste of the League with the franchise since Vaclav Nedomansky (33) in 1977.

“It was amazing,” said Shine, a Pinckney, Mich., native who played four seasons at Northern Michigan University and has been with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins since 2016-17. “I got the call around 10:30 a.m. I was driving my son to get some ice cream, actually was kind of ironic. It was so crazy. Just so thrilled for myself, but also my parents and everyone who put in hard work to get me to where I’m at.”

Goalies Cam Talbot and Darcy Kuemper each made 23 saves for their respective clubs, as the Red Wings (24-21-5; 53 points) completed a three-game homestand sweep by beating the Kings (26-15-6; 58 points).

“I, like probably a lot of fans, found out about his story today and it was motivational for our group,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said about Shine. “I think it was a good choice. He earned the contract, his way here and his keep tonight. We’re pretty excited about winning that game, but we’re really excited that he was part of it.”

Los Angeles struck first 14:50 into the game, as Kevin Fiala took a pass from Jordan Spence in the high slot and fired a wrist shot through traffic past Talbot to make it 1-0.

Then at 17:05, Quinton Byfield got credit for the own goal scored by the Red Wings that doubled the Kings’ lead to 2-0. Following a face-off that captain Dylan Larkin won in Detroit’s own zone, Moritz Seider inadvertently put the puck into the net off Talbot’s skate.

But the Red Wings responded quickly -- just 35 seconds later -- when Lucas Raymond’s backhand shot, off assists from Marco Kasper and Larkin, beat Kuemper to cut it to 2-1. With the goal, his 20th of the season, Raymond became the fourth Swedish-born NHL player to record three straight 20-goal seasons before age 23.

"Boy, you don't realize how impactful he is on a game," McLellan said about Raymond. "Not always in wins, even in losses, the impact he has on a game night after night after night. So consistent, competitive. A lot of fire in him and the skill to go with it."