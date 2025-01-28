RECAP: Shine enjoys ‘amazing’ NHL debut in Red Wings’ 5-2 victory over Kings

Raymond (one goal, three assists) and Kasper (two goals, one assist) help guide Detroit to second multi-goal comeback win of the season

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- There was no doubt that the feel-good story from the Detroit Red Wings’ 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night was the NHL debut of Dominik Shine, a 31-year-old forward who saw 9:50 of ice time and became the oldest player to get his first taste of the League with the franchise since Vaclav Nedomansky (33) in 1977.

“It was amazing,” said Shine, a Pinckney, Mich., native who played four seasons at Northern Michigan University and has been with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins since 2016-17. “I got the call around 10:30 a.m. I was driving my son to get some ice cream, actually was kind of ironic. It was so crazy. Just so thrilled for myself, but also my parents and everyone who put in hard work to get me to where I’m at.”

Goalies Cam Talbot and Darcy Kuemper each made 23 saves for their respective clubs, as the Red Wings (24-21-5; 53 points) completed a three-game homestand sweep by beating the Kings (26-15-6; 58 points).

“I, like probably a lot of fans, found out about his story today and it was motivational for our group,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said about Shine. “I think it was a good choice. He earned the contract, his way here and his keep tonight. We’re pretty excited about winning that game, but we’re really excited that he was part of it.”

Los Angeles struck first 14:50 into the game, as Kevin Fiala took a pass from Jordan Spence in the high slot and fired a wrist shot through traffic past Talbot to make it 1-0.

Then at 17:05, Quinton Byfield got credit for the own goal scored by the Red Wings that doubled the Kings’ lead to 2-0. Following a face-off that captain Dylan Larkin won in Detroit’s own zone, Moritz Seider inadvertently put the puck into the net off Talbot’s skate.

But the Red Wings responded quickly -- just 35 seconds later -- when Lucas Raymond’s backhand shot, off assists from Marco Kasper and Larkin, beat Kuemper to cut it to 2-1. With the goal, his 20th of the season, Raymond became the fourth Swedish-born NHL player to record three straight 20-goal seasons before age 23.

"Boy, you don't realize how impactful he is on a game," McLellan said about Raymond. "Not always in wins, even in losses, the impact he has on a game night after night after night. So consistent, competitive. A lot of fire in him and the skill to go with it."

Alex DeBrincat tied it 2-2 at 6:03 of the second period on a 5-on-3 power play, one-timing a cross-slot feed from Raymond for his 21st goal of the season. Larkin had the secondary assist on what was also Detroit’s 20th man-advantage tally since McLellan’s first game behind the bench on Dec. 27, which is the most among all teams in that span.

With 3:07 left in the second period, Elmer Soderblom’s first goal and point of the campaign gave the Red Wings their first lead of the night. Albert Johansson’s long-range shot went off Christian Fischer and rolled in front of the crease, where Soderblom pumped it home to make it 3-2. Including that one, three of Soderblom’s six career NHL goals have been game-winners.

“It feels like I’ve grown as a player,” Soderblom said when asked how he feels he’s evolved since his first stint with the Red Wings. “It feels like I’m playing better and I’ve grown into my game. I’m starting to use my size, skills and shot to my advantage.”

Giving Detroit a little breathing room after Talbot made a big save on the other end, Kasper made a diving play to finish his own rebound while on a 2-on-1 rush with Larkin to make it 4-2 at 10:05 of the third period. Raymond was credited with an assist on Kasper’s eighth goal of the campaign.

"He's playing to his own expectations," McLellan said about Kasper, who has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in his last 11 games. "We have those expectations of him too."

Kasper lit the lamp again when he took advantage of an empty net with seven seconds remaining in the game, locking in the 5-2 final. The helpers on Kasper’s ninth tally of the season were rewarded to Larkin and Raymond.

“That’s what I wanted for this -- come out with a win and have everyone in that locker room happy,” Shine said. “You can’t ask for anything more than that.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will try to keep the momentum going on their four-game Western road trip, which begins with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on Detroit scoring five goals against Los Angeles

"We capitalized on our chances. I wouldn't say we had a ton of them, but we capitalized. Good teams do that. We knew that we had to play a very patient game against them. If we started to really chase offense, the way the play and how tight they play, it was probably going to lead to a lot of mistakes and go back the other way."

McLellan on his current club defeating his former club

"It has zero to do with me. I've done this with three other teams. I was thinking about it today. I'm back in Detroit now, and when I left we used to come here and play against the Red Wings with the Sharks...It is what it is. We're in the sporting world and this happens to good people all the time."

Meijer Postgame Comments | LAK vs. DET | 01/27/25

Soderblom on Shine making his NHL debut

“It’s so fun to see. I’ve been playing with [Shine] for many years now, so I was just so excited to see him out there. The hard work he’s put in, he really deserves it. It was really fun to watch him.”

Shine on what his first NHL shift felt like

“I was just thinking get the puck in and don’t turn it over. Just play simple, but it was good. I had a little nerves before in the locker room, but once I stepped on the ice I felt pretty comfortable.”

