RECAP: Resiliency, regaining momentum instrumental in Red Wings’ 5-4 road victory over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- Bending but not breaking, the Detroit Red Wings squandered a two-goal first-period lead but held on for an exciting 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday night.

“The finish is what we were looking for, not necessarily the road map we had to get there,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “But we said we’d find out a little bit about our team. We found out that there’s some resiliency in the group.”

Goaltender Cam Tablot made 21 saves for the Red Wings (16-18-4; 36 points), who won their third consecutive game. For the Blue Jackets (16-17-6; 38 points), netminder Elvis Merzlikins also finished with 21 saves.

“There’s no quit,” said Alex DeBrincat, who recorded a power-play goal and two assists for his seventh multi-point game and second three-point performance of the season. “We give up that late goal, our PK does a great job and obviously Berggy scores after that. I think we’re not getting down on the bench when we have a momentum swing. We just keep working to get that momentum back and it’s been going well for us.”

Taking advantage of an early power play, Columbus struck first just 2:42 into the game when Coll Sillinger’s shot from the top of the right face-off circle was tipped by James van Riemsdyk to give them a 1-0 lead.

Patrick Kane responded for Detroit at 6:55 of the first period, cleaning up a loose puck that popped out of a scramble in front of the net after Merzlikins made the initial save on a slot from the slot by DeBrincat. The primary assist on Kane’s eighth goal of the season, which made it 1-1 and extended his goal-scoring streak to three consecutive games, went to Andrew Copp.