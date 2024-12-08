RECAP: Red Wings take 2-1 loss to Avalanche

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings played solid defensively against the Colorado Avalanche, but couldn’t capitalize on enough of their offensive chances in a 2-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

"Very frustrating once again," Moritz Seider said. "You do a lot of good things, but not over a span of 60 minutes. That'll cost you against a really good team."

Allowing three or less goals for the third straight game, goalie Ville Husso stopped 23 shots for Detroit (10-13-4; 24 points), which is winless (0-3-2) in its last five contests. Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves for Colorado (15-13-0; 30 points).

"Probably take our 5-on-5 game tonight against a team like that," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "Hold them to two goals, probably out-chanced them fairly good. Just got to do more to find a way to flip some of these games. That's a frustrating one. We got to stay at it."

Detroit trailed Colorado, 1-0, at the end of the first period. The game-opening goal was scored by Valeri Nichushkin at 10:48, who scooped up his own shot that was initially blocked in the right face-off circle and scored with a glove-side strike from the slot.

Cale Makar put the Avalanche up by a pair early in the second period, scoring a power-play goal with a wrist shot from the high slot to make it 2-0 at 2:44.

Scoring his 10th goal of the season and cutting the Red Wings' deficit in half, Lucas Raymond tipped home captain Dylan Larkin’s shot from deep to bring it to 2-1 at 18:13 of the second period.

"The last 10 minutes in the second [period], we found another gear," Seider said. "We kept the lines rolling and kind of dominated there a little bit. Scored a great goal, but then we couldn't really capitalize on the third. Got away from the game a little bit, not really good enough on breakouts. A lot of bad decisions, then the game kind of went by and we couldn't really get going."