RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some more resilience,' edge Kings in shootout, 4-3

LOS ANGELES -- Every regular-season win is worth two points in the NHL, but some feel bigger than others.
And for the Detroit Red Wings, who rallied from a first-period two-goal deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Kings, 4-3, in a shootout at Crypto.com Arena, Thursday's comeback win was especially gratifying.
"It's huge given the stretch we've kind of been on here in the last month," said Detroit goalie Alex Lyon, who made a season-high 40 saves in regulation and overtime. "We showed some good resilience last game and showed some more resilience tonight. These are the moments in the season that you need in order to get momentum and kind of right the ship."
With the win, the Red Wings improved to 19-6-4 (42 points) this season. Netminder David Rittich made 24 saves for the Kings (20-9-6; 46 points), who earned a point in the loss.