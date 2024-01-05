RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some more resilience,' edge Kings in shootout, 4-3

Fabbri scores two goals; Lyon makes 40 saves to help Detroit win first road game in L.A. since 2017

By Jonathan Mills
LOS ANGELES -- Every regular-season win is worth two points in the NHL, but some feel bigger than others.

And for the Detroit Red Wings, who rallied from a first-period two-goal deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Kings, 4-3, in a shootout at Crypto.com Arena, Thursday's comeback win was especially gratifying.

"It's huge given the stretch we've kind of been on here in the last month," said Detroit goalie Alex Lyon, who made a season-high 40 saves in regulation and overtime. "We showed some good resilience last game and showed some more resilience tonight. These are the moments in the season that you need in order to get momentum and kind of right the ship."

With the win, the Red Wings improved to 19-6-4 (42 points) this season. Netminder David Rittich made 24 saves for the Kings (20-9-6; 46 points), who earned a point in the loss.

Kicking off the scoring for Los Angeles just 1:50 into the first period, Adrian Kempe netted his 13th goal of the season when he finished Alex Laferriere’s pass from out front to make it 1-0.

Detroit native Matt Roy, who played for Victory Honda AAA program from 2009-13 and spent three seasons (2014-17) at Michigan Tech, doubled the Kings’ lead to 2-0 when he cleaned up a rebound off the rush at the 4:18. Los Angeles finished the opening frame with an 18-9 shot advantage.

"That woke us up a little bit," Robby Fabbri said about trailing early. "It got us to our game, we saw that made us successful there in the second and we kept it going."

Fabbri's first goal of the night got the Red Wings on the board at 9:59 of the second period. After taking a pass from Olli Maatta, Fabbri squeaked a shot through Rittich from in front of the crease to make it 2-1. Daniel Sprong recorded the secondary assist.

Knotting things up at 2-2 for the Red Wings with 2:39 remaining in the middle frame, Jeff Petry collected his second goal of the season with a shot from the point after he received a bank pass from captain Dylan Larkin. Joe Veleno also picked up an assist on the equalizer.

Detroit took its first lead of the night at 5:24 of the third period when Patrick Kane’s backhand pass went in the right faceoff circle to Sprong, whose one-timer was stopped by Rittich before Fabbri buried the rebound for his second goal of the game to make it 3-2. It marked Fabbri's 11th goal of the season.

But 10:19 later, Kempe scored his second goal of the night to tie the game for the Kings at 3-3.

A nerve-wracking, but scoreless, overtime was followed by a shootout. Lucas Raymond scored in the first round before Kane went five-hole in the third round for the game-winner.

"A game like that, where you got to grind it out for a full 60 (minutes), overtime and shootout took everything," said Fabbri, who recorded his sixth multi-point game this season. "It's a good feeling. It's a good team and it's a tough building to come into, so we're really happy with that road performance."

Lyon stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he believes the 31-year-old goaltender plays with a competitive edge that is contagious.

"I just think he has such a compete about him," Lalonde said. "I think the guys love playing for him and they want to give back a little bit too, because he's always battling. He sparked us."

NEXT UP: Detroit will try to finish the sweep of its three-game California road trip on Sunday night, facing the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Thursday's shootout win

"For us to play that poorly in the first period and to bounce back like that in the second against a very good team is a quality win for us."

Lyon on his night against the Kings

"I would have really enjoyed it if I didn't let in the first two shots of the game, so I think it would have been a bit nicer if I could have made it easier on myself and the team. But that's just the name of the game. There's going to be highs and lows, and we'll have lows and highs going forward. The ability to remain calm in pressure situations is vital."

Fabbri on Lyon's performance

"He was great tonight, like he has been all year. He's always making that extra save that sparks the bench. It's nice when you can grind one out for a goalie who is playing well."

Fabbri on if he believes the Red Wings are beginning to turn a corner

"We definitely feel it in here. We're not satisfied with just three or four games. We know that good teams put stretches together and that's what we're trying to do here and get back on track."

