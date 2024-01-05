RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some more resilience,' edge Kings in shootout, 4-3

Detroit took its first lead of the night at 5:24 of the third period when Patrick Kane’s backhand pass went in the right faceoff circle to Sprong, whose one-timer was stopped by Rittich before Fabbri buried the rebound for his second goal of the game to make it 3-2. It marked Fabbri's 11th goal of the season.

But 10:19 later, Kempe scored his second goal of the night to tie the game for the Kings at 3-3.

A nerve-wracking, but scoreless, overtime was followed by a shootout. Lucas Raymond scored in the first round before Kane went five-hole in the third round for the game-winner.

"A game like that, where you got to grind it out for a full 60 (minutes), overtime and shootout took everything," said Fabbri, who recorded his sixth multi-point game this season. "It's a good feeling. It's a good team and it's a tough building to come into, so we're really happy with that road performance."

Lyon stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he believes the 31-year-old goaltender plays with a competitive edge that is contagious.

"I just think he has such a compete about him," Lalonde said. "I think the guys love playing for him and they want to give back a little bit too, because he's always battling. He sparked us."

NEXT UP: Detroit will try to finish the sweep of its three-game California road trip on Sunday night, facing the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.