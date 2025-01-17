RECAP: Red Wings ride power play to 5-2 road win over Panthers

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on his players approached Thursday’s game

“We had a good, firm practice [on Wednesday] and we came here. This may sound strange, but this was a perfect opponent for us. They had our attention, and we found a way to win.”

Talbot on getting the road trip started with a win

“Obviously, a tough building to play in and a veteran team over there. We needed a response after our last game. We knew that we didn’t play to our standard that we’ve been setting, so I thought we came out tonight and established our game.”

Talbot on how a hot power play makes it easier on him as a goalie

“That definitely helps when they bury three before the midway point of the game. That’s pretty unheard of. You have to give them a ton of credit. So hot lately, and they’ve been carrying our team. I thought the PK also stepped up really big tonight, so special teams was huge.”

Larkin if they dwelled on Tuesday’s loss

“We talked about it. I don’t think we dwelled on it. The Toronto game was the first time with Todd when things didn’t go well, when we didn’t win and play to our standard. He let us know that, and that was really important and very productive. But we didn’t dwell on [Tuesday’s game] and it was business as usual. Kind moved our focus to Florida and this trip, and we had a great start to this trip.”

Larkin on Detroit’s power play

“It’s been different things. Tonight, we just outworked the penalty killers. They like to pressure and win battles on the boards. We won pucks and got it back, and it was nice to see that things were going well on the first one for us. The next unit came out and did their job, and Bergy scored a beauty.”