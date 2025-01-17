RECAP: Red Wings ride power play to 5-2 road win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Rising to the challenge of facing the defending Stanley Cup champions to kick off their four-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings scored three power-play goals en route to a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night.
“We found a way to scrap our way to a win,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “It wasn’t pretty. We needed some board work, blocked shots and whistles, but it’s a good learning experience for our group. Sometimes, it’s easier to learn when you win than when you lose.”
Goalie Cam Talbot made 41 saves against Florida (26-17-3; 55 points) to earn his 11th win of the season for Detroit (21-19-4; 46 points).
“That’s a veteran group coming off a win,” Talbot said. “They know how to win, especially in this building. I give our guys a ton of credit. We came out and played a heck of a hockey game tonight.”