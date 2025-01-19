RECAP: Red Wings lose to Lightning, 5-1

Raymond extends point streak to seven straight games with power-play goal

GettyImages-2194066408
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TAMPA BAY -- The Detroit Red Wings know they can’t let a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at AMALIE Arena on Saturday night linger because in about 24 hours, they’ll be dropping the puck against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

“Obviously, learn from this one,” Patrick Kane said. “I’m sure we’ll go over some things, and got to get right back at it tomorrow. I guess that’s the best part about it, right? You get another chance tomorrow.”

Between the pipes for Detroit (21-20-4; 46 points), Cam Talbot made 11 saves in two periods before being replaced by Alex Lyon, who stopped all six shots he faced in the final frame. Netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy turned aside 39 shots for Tampa Bay (25-16-3; 53 points).

“I thought we were in position a lot of times to prevent, and we just didn’t do our work,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Say you’re at your desk, but you’re not working. Then, you’re useless. It’s one thing being there. It’s the other thing getting the job done, and we didn’t do it.”

Just 2:02 into the game, Brayden Point gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead when he backhanded a rebound in tight after Emil Lilleberg’s point shot bounced right to him off the back boards.

“That kind of set the tone for us,” Lucas Raymond said about the Lightning’s first goal. “[Defense] is a huge part of our game, right? Didn’t get it done tonight.”

The Red Wings couldn’t cash in on two power-play chances by the time the first period finished, but held a 13-6 edge in shots.

Before the four-minute mark of the second period, the Lightning had jumped out to a 4-0 advantage. Jake Guentzel scored a power-play goal just 16 seconds into the frame, then Nikita Kucherov lit the lamp only 94 seconds later. Then a goal from Mitchell Chaffee, a Grand Rapids, Mich., native, at 3:58 extended Tampa Bay’s lead even further.

“They scored on their opportunities,” McLellan said about the Lightning’s four quick goals to open the middle frame. “They did a real good job of creating them. The power-play goal 12 seconds in, that doesn’t help. We were in the penalty box before the puck even hit the ice, so a little careless and not something we wanted to do.”

Getting Detroit on the board shortly after the halfway point of the second period with a power-play goal, Raymond buried Kane’s pass with a one-time shot from the left face-off circle to make it 4-1 at 14:12. The secondary assist on Raymond’s 19th goal of the season went to Moritz Seider.

Through 45 games this season, Raymond continues to lead the Red Wings in assists (31), points (50) and power-play points (24).

But the Lightning got one back at 15:06 of the second period with another man-advantage goal, this time from Darren Raddysh, who slapped home a shot from the blue line to push their lead to 5-1.

The Atlantic Division clubs played a scoreless final 20 minutes.

“I think you can get very fooled by our 40 shots,” McLellan said. “We want to be a volume-shooting team, and we were tonight, but we had zero presence in and around their net. When Vasilevskiy sees it, he’s going to have zero problem stopping it. We maybe had two or three screened shots, two or three quick rebounds. And he made saves, so you got to give him credit for that.”

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on the decision to change goalies

“We talked about it in the second period, getting Alex some work before tomorrow night. He’s going to play tomorrow night in Dallas, but we wanted Talbs to finish and Alex to go in with a bit of a warm up and stretch instead of going in cold.”

Kane on how Tampa Bay’s defense shut down Detroit

“First couple of power plays would have been nice to get one to get the lead. Obviously, we feel pretty confident on our power play but it kind of let us down a little bit tonight. We shot a lot of pucks at the net and their goalie made some good saves. We had some breakdowns defensively that cost us.”

Kane on the Lightning’s star power

“They’re special players, right? Obviously, they’re pretty dynamic 5-on-5. Then when you give them some room on the power play, they’re able to take advantage of that too. We’ve obviously seen it for a bunch of years, from their top guys, and they continue to produce.”

Raymond on the power play going 1-for-6 and special teams battle overall

“Not good enough of the power play. And I think, all in all, it was far from our best tonight.”

Raymond on if he felt the Red Wings didn’t play as sharp

“We didn’t reach our standard by any means. It’s on us, right? We need to come prepared in every game. Good thing we got a new chance tomorrow."

