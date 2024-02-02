RECAP: Red Wings enter 2024 NHL All-Star Break after falling to Senators, 3-2, in overtime

Pulling the Senators even (1-1) just 3:09 into second period, Mark Kastelic tipped a Jacob Bernard-Docker point shot for his second goal of the season.

After jumping out of the penalty box, captain Brady Tkachuk put Ottawa ahead, 2-1, at 14:32 of the second period on a breakaway set up by Shane Pinto. Tkachuck, who extended his goal streak to three straight games, paces the Senators with 22 goals this season.

"I thought we could have done a little bit better and found ourselves in a better situation after the second," Lalonde said. "But the reality was we're down a goal going into the third. You guys know the numbers, very hard to get points."

Breathing new life into the crowd at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin tied the game 2-2 at 11:15 of the third period with a shot from the top of the slot. J.T. Compher and Olli Maatta had the assists on Larkin’s team-leading 23rd goal of the season, which pushed his point streak to 12 consecutive games.

Larkin became the seventh player in Red Wings franchise history with multiple point streaks of at least 12 contests, joining Steve Yzerman, Gordie Howe, John Ogrodnick, Norm Ullman, Syd Howe and Ted Lindsay.

"It's one of those times when you're just feeling good and the team is playing well," Larkin said about his current point streak. "It's just nice to contribute when the team is winning. We've had guys do it, all four lines, all season. I was kind of hoping that one went off Fisch (Christian Fischer) tonight because he deserves it. He'll tell you all about his third assist and his points that don't end up on the scoresheet."

Ottawa dominated possession in overtime, leading to Pinto's game winner at 2:05.