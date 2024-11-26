RECAP: Red Wings 'could have folded the tents' but 'fought until the bitter end' to pull off 4-2 comeback win over Islanders

Detroit scores three goals in final 8:40 to complete sweep of season series

DET-NYI win 11:25:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Rallying twice from one-goal deficits, the Detroit Red Wings secured a sweep of the season series against the New York Islanders with a 4-2 win at UBS Arena on Monday night.

Goalie Alex Lyon made 28 saves and came up big several times in the game's final minutes for the Red Wings (9-10-2; 20 points), who have allowed two goals or less in each of their last three contests. Netminder Semyon Varlamov made 17 saves for the Islanders (8-9-5; 21 points), who were swept by Detroit in a three-game season series for the first time since 1988-89.

"The message to the guys after was just to keep working at rounding out our game and getting our game in order, because this group has shown some battle and some fight," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "A positive and again, I thought through 40 minutes we did some pretty good things."

Detroit generated some offensive-zone pressure shortly after puck drop, but New York struck first when captain Anders Lee one-timed a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the left face-off circle for a 1-0 lead at 4:35 of the first period.

Erasing the early deficit, Moritz Seider answered right back for the Red Wings when he unloaded Andrew Copp’s below-the-goal-line feed past Varlamov to tie it 1-1 at 13:25 of the first period. The secondary assist on Seider’s second goal of the season went to Christian Fischer.

Kyle Palmieri gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 7:42 of the second period. A shot from Isaiah George was deflected by Brock Nelson then stopped by Lyon, but the rebound went right to Palmieri on the backdoor.

Assisted by Justin Holl and Albert Johansson, captain Dylan Larkin scored an impressive spin-o-rama goal while falling at the top of the crease to tie it for Detroit 2-2 at 11:20 of the third period. Larkin extended his point streak to five straight games, a stretch which he’s collected three goals and three assists.

For Johansson, picking up his first career NHL point with the secondary helper on Larkin’s game-tying goal was a special moment.

"It wasn't the prettiest one, but it counts," Johansson said. "Of course it's fun to get an apple there on that goal."

Just 2:33 after Larkin netted his team-leading 12th goal of the season, the Red Wings went ahead 3-2 when Lucas Raymond deflected in a point shot from Simon Edvinsson. Seider had the secondary assist on Raymond’s fifth tally of the campaign, which also pushed the Swedish forward’s goal streak to three consecutive games and point streak to four.

"You need a top line if you're going to be good in this league," Lalonde said. "You need go-to guys if you're going to have success in this league, and [Larkin and Raymond] have been doing it of late."

The Islanders pulled Varlamov for the extra attacker at 17:11 of the third period, but Lyon and the Red Wings defended their one-goal lead before Edvinsson sealed the win by scoring into an empty net with three seconds remaining. Monday was Edvinsson's first career NHL multi-point game.

"Just got to give a lot of credit to the guys," Lyon said. "Obviously we could have folded the tents there, and we fought until the bitter end and scored two big ones at the end. It feels good. It's going to be nice to have a happy plane, but we can't be satisfied. We have to continue to push, so we got to get ready for Wednesday."

NEXT UP: Detroit will entertain the Calgary Flames for the annual Thanksgiving Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | NYI vs. DET | 11/25/24

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on Johansson's first career NHL point

"He's growing, and I hope it builds some confidence in him. He's had his ups and downs, which is understandable from a young D-man. But from what I saw last year, even through camp, I think he's got a little more in his game."

Lalonde on rhe play of Detroit's penalty kill on Monday

"It's been good. I do think we got a little more assertive on it, a little adjustment with some of the structure on it. I like that we've slotted some personnel on it, and it's been good. Unfortunately in the Boston game, we got some bad luck there and had a puck wide go off a shin pad, but we needed it. There's going to be times when you're not going to have your power play. My experience in this league, you don't need your power play all the time to be successful, but if you don't have your penalty kill, you have no chance."

Lyon on what was going through his mind late in the game

"Honestly, just tried to treat it as practice and get better being in those critical moments. I think as a team, going throughout the year, you have to be comfortable in those situations. I just try to treat it as a learning experience and stay in the moment as best I can. Tonight it worked out. It was a fun game."

Lyon on if Detroit needs to play with a desperate style more often

"I think that we're in desperation mode, for sure. I think that we need to play desperate every night, and the best teams in this league play desperate every night. Even if you're not desperate, you have to find a way to play desperate. It's good. It's fun to play that way. It's a grind, but it's just kind of where we're at. We just need to continue to push really hard and not let our foot off the gas."

Johansson on the message ahead of the third period

"We played these guys two games ago, and we were in the same situation: down one goal going into the third. We were just staying positive and kept pushing because we know we're a good team. We're just trying to go out there and keep going."

News Feed

PREVIEW: On the road, Red Wings out to sweep season series with Islanders on Monday  

Red Wings activate Tim Gettinger from injured non-roster;assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings drop tight battle to Bruins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Bruins to Little Caesars Arena for first time this season on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘hung in there, battled’ to rally past Islanders, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Pavel Datsyuk Hockey Hall of Fame Night on Thursday

Red Wings want to take advantage of home-heavy stretch of schedule

RECAP: Red Wings finish four-game road trip with 5-4 OT loss to Sharks

Red Wings assign defenseman William Lagesson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip on Monday against Sharks

Red Wings recall defenseman William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

PWHL returns to Detroit in takeover tour of neutral-site games

RECAP: Red Wings finish back-to-back set with 4-1 loss to Kings

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back in Los Angeles on Saturday to conclude back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings let two-goal lead slip in 6-4 loss to Ducks

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin California leg of four-game road trip on Friday in Anaheim

Kasper learning on the fly, finding his role with Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings will travel to California ‘with a smile’ after defeating Penguins in overtime, 3-2 

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: With bags packed, Red Wings start four-game road trip on Wednesday against Penguins

Red Wings to celebrate Pavel Datsyuk’s Hockey Hall of Fame Induction prior to game on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Little Caesars Arena

RECAP: Red Wings shut out for first time this season in 4-0 loss to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Rangers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Comerica, on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings fall in Toronto, 3-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up two-game road trip on Friday against Maple Leafs

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

Red Wings focused on getting necessary reps, rest amid busy schedule 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘put good foot forward’ with 4-1 victory over Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Red Wings meet Blackhawks in Chicago on Wednesday

Red Wings trying to maximize practice time amid daily grind of season

RECAP: Larkin, Talbot help Red Wings put on 'good performance at home' to defeat Sabres, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Sabres for Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday

Ten games into 2024-25 season, Red Wings recognize improvement areas and importance of building confidence

RECAP: Early deficit costs Red Wings in 6-2 loss to Jets  

Johansson adjusting his game to NHL

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Jets to meet at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday

Red Wings acquire third-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft from Utah Hockey Club in exchange for Olli Määttä 

Penalty kill a point of emphasis during Red Wings’ practice on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Oilers in overtime, 3-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Oilers on Sunday to wrap up weekend back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings battle back but come up short in Buffalo, 5-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off weekend back-to-back set, beginning in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings ‘stuck together and didn’t quit’ to beat Devils, 5-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to battle Devils for Star Wars Night on Thursday

RECAP: Lyon shines again as Red Wings earn ‘greasy and gutty’ 1-0 shutout road win against Islanders

Updates to the 2024-2025 NHL Regular-Season Schedule

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish early-season two-game road trip on Tuesday against Islanders

Working on details, maintaining growth mindset important for Red Wings early on this season

RECAP: ‘It took everyone’ in Red Wings’ 5-2 road win against Predators