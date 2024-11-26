RECAP: Red Wings 'could have folded the tents' but 'fought until the bitter end' to pull off 4-2 comeback win over Islanders

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on Johansson's first career NHL point

"He's growing, and I hope it builds some confidence in him. He's had his ups and downs, which is understandable from a young D-man. But from what I saw last year, even through camp, I think he's got a little more in his game."

Lalonde on rhe play of Detroit's penalty kill on Monday

"It's been good. I do think we got a little more assertive on it, a little adjustment with some of the structure on it. I like that we've slotted some personnel on it, and it's been good. Unfortunately in the Boston game, we got some bad luck there and had a puck wide go off a shin pad, but we needed it. There's going to be times when you're not going to have your power play. My experience in this league, you don't need your power play all the time to be successful, but if you don't have your penalty kill, you have no chance."

Lyon on what was going through his mind late in the game

"Honestly, just tried to treat it as practice and get better being in those critical moments. I think as a team, going throughout the year, you have to be comfortable in those situations. I just try to treat it as a learning experience and stay in the moment as best I can. Tonight it worked out. It was a fun game."

Lyon on if Detroit needs to play with a desperate style more often

"I think that we're in desperation mode, for sure. I think that we need to play desperate every night, and the best teams in this league play desperate every night. Even if you're not desperate, you have to find a way to play desperate. It's good. It's fun to play that way. It's a grind, but it's just kind of where we're at. We just need to continue to push really hard and not let our foot off the gas."

Johansson on the message ahead of the third period

"We played these guys two games ago, and we were in the same situation: down one goal going into the third. We were just staying positive and kept pushing because we know we're a good team. We're just trying to go out there and keep going."