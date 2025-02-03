RECAP: Red Wings continue to show the 'resilience in this room' with 3-2 overtime victory in Vancouver

VANCOUVER -- Style points aren’t awarded for wins or losses in the NHL, and the Detroit Red Wings know that. So even though their 3-2 overtime victory over the Vancouver Canucks self-admittingly wasn’t the prettiest, the Red Wings were happy to depart Rogers Arena on Sunday night riding a six-game winning streak and holding the Eastern Conference’s first Wild-Card spot.

“I think we have a lot of resilience in this room,” said Alex DeBrincat, who scored twice, including the game-winning goal 4:18 into overtime. “Today wasn’t an easy game to play. I think we came into the game not giving ourselves any excuses. Needed to just battle through it, and it’s good to get the two points.”

Goalie Alex Lyon stopped 25 shots for the Red Wings (27-21-5; 59 points), who were fresh off a 3-1 road win over the Calgary Flames the night prior and stretched their point streak to seven straight contests. Goaltender Kevin Kankinen made 14 saves for Vancouver (23-18-11; 57 points).

“I give the guys a lot of credit for showing some character,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “As [assistant coach] Trent Yawney says, ‘Sometimes the art has to hang in the basement.’ It wasn’t real pretty, but we found a way to scrap out a game.”