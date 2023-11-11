RECAP: Red Wings' compete level, effort lead to 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets

DETROIT -- When the final horn sounded Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena, sealing the Detroit Red Wings’ 5-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, head coach Derek Lalonde and his club had a result they were satisfied with for several reasons.

“It was a great start, but I liked our entire 60 minutes,” Lalonde said. “Probably could have managed our game a little bit better. A little too much easy offense for them, obviously some breakaway looks and odd-man (rushes). But for the most part, I thought our compete was excellent tonight and we got what we deserved.”

Goalie Ville Husso stopped 18 shots for the Red Wings (8-5-2; 18 points), who have a 6-0-0 record when leading after two periods this season. The loss pushed the Blue Jackets' winless streak to four straight games, dropping their overall record to 4-7-3 (11 points).