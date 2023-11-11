News Feed

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Columbus for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens

Raymond on upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden: ‘A special moment for me, my family’

Red Wings Host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday, Nov. 11

Jonathan Ericsson: Last Player Selected in 2002 NHL Draft, “Big E”

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena

Kostin brings light-hearted persona and provides depth for Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings can’t overcome early deficit, costly second period in 5-3 loss at Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Rangers on Tuesday, looking to continue the club’s best start since 2014-15

Red Wings excited for 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden

RECAP: Red Wings 'just kept at it,' rally to beat Bruins, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

RECAP: Red Wings blanked by Panthers, 2-0

Niklas Kronwall: A Study in Loyalty, Perseverance, Toughness & Talent

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice Thursday against Panthers

Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime

RECAP: Red Wings' compete level, effort lead to 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets

Five different players score for Detroit, which will play next two games in Sweden as part of 2023 NHL Global Series

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- When the final horn sounded Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena, sealing the Detroit Red Wings’ 5-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, head coach Derek Lalonde and his club had a result they were satisfied with for several reasons.

“It was a great start, but I liked our entire 60 minutes,” Lalonde said. “Probably could have managed our game a little bit better. A little too much easy offense for them, obviously some breakaway looks and odd-man (rushes). But for the most part, I thought our compete was excellent tonight and we got what we deserved.”

Goalie Ville Husso stopped 18 shots for the Red Wings (8-5-2; 18 points), who have a 6-0-0 record when leading after two periods this season. The loss pushed the Blue Jackets' winless streak to four straight games, dropping their overall record to 4-7-3 (11 points).

Detroit got the game-opening goal from Lucas Raymond at 3:41 of the first period. J.T. Compher first picked up the puck along the boards and fed Raymond with a pass from his knees. After faking a wrap-around, Raymond snuck one short side past Columbus netminder Spencer Martin to make it 1-0. 

Robby Fabbri doubled the Red Wings' lead, 2-0, only 45 seconds later, scoring from all alone in front for his second goal of the season. Jeff Petry and Christian Fischer recorded the assists.

"Our focus was to make sure we had a strong start," Petry said. "That was one thing, over the past five games, that was lacking. I thought we did a good job starting the game there."

Columbus pushed back in the final 14 minutes of the opening frame, pulling within one just 1:07 after Fabbri scored before tying it, 2-2, at 18:14.

At 5:41 of the second period, the Blue Jackets took their first lead of the game, 3-2.

"Give credit to them," Petry said. "They came back and took the lead there, but the mindset on the bench didn't change."

Alex DeBrincat snapped an eight-game goal drought at 16:01, one-timing Petry’s pass in the right face-off circle to make it 3-3.

"The good thing with Alex is that he's been getting looks," Lalonde said. "If a skilled and natural scorer like that keeps getting looks, it's going to go in for him. Obviously, it was really important at the time because we were playing well but trailing, 3-2. You could feel maybe a little frustration starting to build on the bench, so it was a much-needed goal."

The Red Wings scored 2:18 later when Klim Kostin took advantage of a turnover and set up Daniel Sprong to put the hosts back in front, 4-3.

Jake Walman, who was assisted by Fischer and Joe Veleno, scored the eventual game-winner with 17:27 remaining in the third. In his last six games, Walman has three goals and one assist. 

Columbus found the back of the net at 11:30, but Detroit held on for the 5-4 final.

"To get the result tonight was the No. 1 priority for today," Petry said. "Then go back home, spend a little time with the family and get on the plane. Looking forward to the (2023 NHL Global Series) but at the same time, there's two important games that we are playing over there (in Sweden)."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will depart for Stockholm on Saturday night, with Detroit’s first practice at Avicii Arena set for Sunday afternoon. Stay tuned to DetroitRedWings.com and the club’s social media channels in the coming days for coverage of the 2023 NHL Global Series.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on his club's recent stretch of play

"Points in three of our last four (games). We're sitting here 8-5-1 prior to heading to Sweden. I think if we were to ask anyone if we'd take 8-5-1 before a little reset, I think we all would have taken it. Now, it's what we are going to do with it and continuing to build our game."

Lalonde on Austin Czarnik's status

"He's off his crutches, which is good. We'd probably let Grand Rapids play tonight and then if we need a body, we'd send someone commercial (to Sweden)."

Petry on Fabbri's effort

"I can speak to when I was out skating with him. He was doing everything he could to prepare himself to get back in. Then first game back in the building after the injury, he had a game. He had a goal, but did the little things as well. Big blocked shot at the end. That's a big motivation to see that throughout the lineup."

Petry on the impact of scoring goals closely together

"You build off the things you're doing well. It's not always a goal. It might be just an opportunity, but to build off those little things throughout the course of a game is important."