Ali Sayed named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers recipient

DETROIT -- HYPE Athletics was founded in 2001 by Ali Sayed with an inclusive approach in mind. Sayed aimed to create a space that would aid in youth development by providing athletic opportunities alongside academic, social and counseling resources.

Sayed said he was fortunate to grow up with friends from diverse backgrounds, allowing him to learn the importance of bringing community members together from different walks of life. Athletics was the common ground between him and his peers, regardless of their different backgrounds.

“The mission was just to bring young adults together in a drug free, voluntary, diverse athletic environment,” Sayed said. “I wanted to promote unity, acceptance and tolerance. Traditional sports were a platform, and it immediately blossomed to after school programming for kids, specifically instructional programming.”