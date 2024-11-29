RECAP: Raymond scores in overtime to send Red Wings past Flames, 2-1, on Thanksgiving Eve

DETROIT -- Looking to make a jump up the Atlantic Division standings during a three-game homestand that will take them into the month of December, the Detroit Red Wings started things off with a 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

"We’re getting back to our game that we’re supposed to play,” said Lucas Raymond, who scored the game-winning goal on the power play at 3:35 of overtime. “Obviously goaltending has been a huge part of that. I’m not just saying that because Talbs is sitting here, but I just think we found our game. We’re playing with more pace and are on the same page, and getting results off of that.”

Goalie Cam Talbot, who is one career NHL game away from 500, made 24 saves for Detroit (10-10-2; 22 points), which is 3-0-0 on Thanksgiving Eve under head coach Derek Lalonde. Netminder Dan Vladar turned away 25 shots for Calgary (12-7-4; 28 points).

“We’re playing with really good structure and high compete, and we’re getting rewarded for it,” Lalonde said. “It’ll be a challenge to keep this going.”