RECAP: Raymond scores in overtime to send Red Wings past Flames, 2-1, on Thanksgiving Eve

Talbot finishes with 24 saves as Detroit wins second game in a row

DET-CGY 11:27:24
By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Looking to make a jump up the Atlantic Division standings during a three-game homestand that will take them into the month of December, the Detroit Red Wings started things off with a 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

"We’re getting back to our game that we’re supposed to play,” said Lucas Raymond, who scored the game-winning goal on the power play at 3:35 of overtime. “Obviously goaltending has been a huge part of that. I’m not just saying that because Talbs is sitting here, but I just think we found our game. We’re playing with more pace and are on the same page, and getting results off of that.”

Goalie Cam Talbot, who is one career NHL game away from 500, made 24 saves for Detroit (10-10-2; 22 points), which is 3-0-0 on Thanksgiving Eve under head coach Derek Lalonde. Netminder Dan Vladar turned away 25 shots for Calgary (12-7-4; 28 points).

“We’re playing with really good structure and high compete, and we’re getting rewarded for it,” Lalonde said. “It’ll be a challenge to keep this going.”

The Red Wings capitalized on the first of their three power-play opportunities in the opening frame, as Alex DeBrincat one-timed Michael Rasmussen’s nice cross-ice feed from the left face-off circle into the net for a 1-0 lead at 6:33.

Raymond was also credited with an assist on DeBrincat’s ninth goal of the season, extending his point streak to five straight games.

DeBrincat’s game-opening goal ended a three-game power play drought for Detroit, which entered Wednesday with the NHL’s sixth-best man advantage (26.7 percent success rate).

“I think our power play has been really good up to the last three games,” Raymond said. “It wasn’t like we had to figure out something new. It’s just about getting back to doing what made us successful.”

Connor Zary tied it for the Flames on their fourth power play of the night, using a screen to sneak a wrister past Talbot to make it 1-1 at 17:12 of the third period.

“We gave up that late one,” Talbot said. “You can do one of two things. You can either fold and give the game back to them, or you can come out in overtime and get the game-winner.”

Sending the crowd home happy and helping Detroit collect the extra point, Raymond got the puck from DeBrincat and skated into the high slot before his sixth goal of the season sealed the victory.

Mortiz Seider had the secondary assist on Raymond’s extra-frame strike, which pushed the Swedish forward’s goal-scoring streak to four consecutive games.

“I think that we’ve shown that we can play these games,” Talbot said. “We knew that, coming into this game, Calgary was going to be an aggressive team. They forecheck hard. They tend to try to just outwork their opponents and grind them out. We bent, but we didn’t break for the most part all night.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will try to earn their third straight victory when they take on the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on Friday afternoon.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on how Detroit needs to play to be successful

“The last four games, I think we’ve given up six goals. It just gives us an opportunity. I think it’s the reality of winning in the league, not necessarily just us. Good buy-in from our guys. Again, just a really good win.”

Raymond on his game-winning goal in overtime

“It obviously felt good. Leading for almost 50 minutes, it’s tough to give up a late one. But happy we bounced back.”

Talbot on how much he can see Detroit’s confidence building on the defensive side of its game

“Our D-zone has been unbelievable as of late. The guys are doing a good job clogging up the middle and making the other team give up the puck coming into our zone. Once we clean up the penalty kill a little bit here, I think you’ll see that number [goals against] come down even more.”

