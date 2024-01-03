RECAP: Perron’s two-goal night helps Red Wings defeat Sharks, 5-3

Justin Bailey tied it for the Sharks, 2-2 at 18:54 of the second when he redirected Mario Ferraro’s shot in front of the crease for his second goal of the season.

Giving San Jose its first lead of the night at 9:24 of the third period, Alexander Barabanov buried a shot from the right faceoff circle past Lyon to make it 3-2.

Just 1:31 later, Perron tied it, 3-3, with a power-play goal. Sprong and Gostisbehere had the assists on Perron’s eighth goal of the season, which the 35-year-old forward one-timed from one knee while wide open inside the left faceoff circle.

Perron scored his second goal of the frame, and ninth of the campaign, at 18:30 when his centering pass went off the skate of Kyle Burroughs into the back of the Sharks' net to make it 4-3. Recording the lone assist on Perron's go-ahead goal, Raymond matched an NHL career-high with three assists on Tuesday.

Michael Rasmussen sealed the win with an empty-netter at 19:54, lightning the lamp for the eighth time this season.

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will continue their three-game California road trip on Thursday night when they visit the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.