RECAP: Perron’s two-goal night helps Red Wings defeat Sharks, 5-3

Raymond matches NHL career-high with three assists; Detroit improves to 14-0-1 this season when scoring at least five goals

By Jonathan Mills
SAN JOSE -- David Perron scored two third-period goals, including the go-ahead tally with 1:30 remaining, and had an assist to help lift the Red Wings to a 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday night.

Kicking off the 2024 calendar year and its three-game California road trip with a victory, Detroit improved to 18-16-4 (40 points) overall this season. San Jose lost its ninth straight game, dropping to 9-26-23 (21 points).

Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon finished with 24 saves, while Sharks netminder Kaapo Kahkonen made 26.

While on a power play in the first period, Daniel Sprong won a faceoff and got the puck to Perron below San Jose's blue line. After collecting Perron’s pass near the wall, Shayne Gostisbehere fed the puck to Lucas Raymond, who skated into the right faceoff circle before setting up Sprong for a one-timer at the top of the slot at 6:11. It marked Sprong’s 10th goal of the season, giving Detroit a 1-0 lead.

Evening the score for the Sharks with 3:10 left in the opening frame, Fabian Zetterlund found a loose puck in front of the Red Wings' crease and pushed it past the goal line for his 11th goal of the season, making it a 1-1 game. The goal was upheld after officials reviewed and deemed the puck went into the net as a result of a continuous play.

Detroit and San Jose also scored one goal apiece in the second period. J.T. Compher notched his ninth of the season during a 4-on-4 at 6:07, slipping a shot from above the right face-off circle through Kahkonen’s pads to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead. Justin Holl and Olli Maatta recorded the assists on the play, and Compher extended his point streak to four straight games.

Justin Bailey tied it for the Sharks, 2-2 at 18:54 of the second when he redirected Mario Ferraro’s shot in front of the crease for his second goal of the season.

Giving San Jose its first lead of the night at 9:24 of the third period, Alexander Barabanov buried a shot from the right faceoff circle past Lyon to make it 3-2.

Just 1:31 later, Perron tied it, 3-3, with a power-play goal. Sprong and Gostisbehere had the assists on Perron’s eighth goal of the season, which the 35-year-old forward one-timed from one knee while wide open inside the left faceoff circle.

Perron scored his second goal of the frame, and ninth of the campaign, at 18:30 when his centering pass went off the skate of Kyle Burroughs into the back of the Sharks' net to make it 4-3. Recording the lone assist on Perron's go-ahead goal, Raymond matched an NHL career-high with three assists on Tuesday.

Michael Rasmussen sealed the win with an empty-netter at 19:54, lightning the lamp for the eighth time this season.

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will continue their three-game California road trip on Thursday night when they visit the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

