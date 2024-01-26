RECAP: Lyon, team defense shine in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Flyers

Nearly six minutes later, Seider made it 2-0 when his shot tipped off the stick of Philadelphia’s Morgan Frost and past Flyers netminder Samuel Ersson - who finished with 14 saves - at 7:15 of the second period. The lone assist went to Raymond, who recorded his 31st career NHL multi-point game to tie Mike Folingo and Dale McCourt for the fifth most by a Red Wings player at age 21 or younger.

“I saw Cat (Alex DeBrincat) on the far side and wanted to just get the puck over there,” Seider said about his sixth goal of the season. “It hit (Frost’s) stick and I just saw the puck floating in. It was lucky, but a goal is a goal at the end of the day.”

Andrew Copp wrapped up the scoring with a short-handed goal at 10:08 of the second period, giving Detroit a 3-0 lead. Michael Rasmussen made an extra-effort play from below Philadelphia’s goal line to set up Copp, whose one-timer marked his ninth goal of the season and 100th career NHL goal. Jeff Petry got the secondary assist.

"He's a big player for us," Raymond said about Copp, who has seven points in 11 games since Dec. 31. "The way he plays, he plays both ends. He's huge for us on the PK. That line has been really good for us lately. It's a big milestone and not a lot of players in this league achieve that, so happy for him and trying to keep building off that."