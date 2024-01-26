RECAP: Lyon, team defense shine in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Flyers

DETROIT -- Combining strong team defense and stellar goaltending, the Detroit Red Wings shut out the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-0, at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.
Notching his second shutout of the season and third of his NHL career, goalie Alex Lyon made 30 saves to help the Red Wings (25-18-5; 55 points) hand the Flyers (25-18-6; 56 points) their fourth straight loss.
“These are the kind of meaningful games we want to play, be in and battle hard,” Mortiz Seider said. “I think today was a great example of that and a really successful day for us. We played a really solid team and we shut them down defensively. Hopefully we can remember that in the long run as we hopefully push for that playoff spot.”