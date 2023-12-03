RECAP: Detroit secures ‘two big points’ with 5-4 overtime win at Montreal

“We played a lot of really good team games last year, couldn’t find goals,” Lalonde said. “This year, we’re finding those goals and (DeBrincat) is a huge part of it.”

The Canadiens converted on a man-advantage opportunity at 4:12 of the third period to make it 4-3, then tied the game at 16:01 to force overtime.

“Got to watch the third period back,” Lalonde said. “I didn’t hate it. We had chances fairly even, not too many we gave up, but we had a lot of looks too. We could have easily got our fifth goal and iced the game.”

Walman, who was assisted by Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and DeBrincat, put his stamp on Saturday's Original Six clash less than a minute into the extra frame, finishing a shot from the left face-off circle for his fifth goal this season.

“It was just me and the goalie pretty much,” Walman said. “I knew where I was going to shoot the whole time and it was set up by Larks, a great pass. He got me wide open.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will visit the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on some of the Red Wings' struggles against Montreal

“Probably a little fatigue crept in our game, with the schedule of three (games) in four (days). Probably a little bit self-inflicted with some mistakes in that third period. And probably credit to them. They were pushing and pushing hard. Good on the guys to hang in there and get the full two points.”

Lalonde on Walman’s Griddy

“I didn’t see it. I will hear from my kids about that celebration for sure.”

Walman on his play with Seider

“It’s not always going to be sunshine and rainbows. We’re out there every night against really good guys and we get each other up for those types of games. These guys have, up and down the lineup, good players. We’re excited for those matchups, so keep it going. Can’t get too high or too low.”

Walman on Saturday's OT win

“Two points are really hard to come by in this league. If you can get that extra one, it’s going to be huge in the standings. At the end of the year, those are big points.”