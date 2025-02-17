Raymond’s confidence remains on the rise at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off 

BOSTON -- Lucas Raymond has represented Sweden on multiple occasions before in his hockey career, but the Detroit Red Wings forward believes there’s been nothing quite like the talent and intensity levels he’s experiencing at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

“The competitiveness has been really high in all of the games, but it’s been really fun and a great atmosphere,” Raymond told DetroitRedWings.com after Sweden’s morning skate at Agganis Arena on Monday. “It’s a really fast game. There’s a lot of skilled players out there, a lot of offense.”

Raymond is fitting right in among the sport’s best on the international stage, especially offensively. Through two tournament games, Raymond leads Sweden with three points (all assists) and a plus-3 rating.

“I feel good body-wise and mind-wise,” Raymond said. “I feel like I’m in a good spot. I obviously feel like I have a lot more not only against the U.S. tonight but continuing with the season back home in Detroit.”