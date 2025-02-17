Raymond’s confidence remains on the rise at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off 

22-year-old forward chats with DetroitRedWings.com about playing for Sweden, preparing to face Larkin on Monday night and more

LUCAS
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

BOSTON -- Lucas Raymond has represented Sweden on multiple occasions before in his hockey career, but the Detroit Red Wings forward believes there’s been nothing quite like the talent and intensity levels he’s experiencing at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

“The competitiveness has been really high in all of the games, but it’s been really fun and a great atmosphere,” Raymond told DetroitRedWings.com after Sweden’s morning skate at Agganis Arena on Monday. “It’s a really fast game. There’s a lot of skilled players out there, a lot of offense.”

Raymond is fitting right in among the sport’s best on the international stage, especially offensively. Through two tournament games, Raymond leads Sweden with three points (all assists) and a plus-3 rating.

“I feel good body-wise and mind-wise,” Raymond said. “I feel like I’m in a good spot. I obviously feel like I have a lot more not only against the U.S. tonight but continuing with the season back home in Detroit.”

Raymond certainly doesn’t lack confidence, and Swedish head coach Sam Hallam said that carries over into the way the 22-year-old plays the game.

“This is the third tournament that I’ve coached [Raymond] and just seeing him from the start, he was a great player two years ago and was even better last year,” Hallam said at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon. “Just seeing him now, I think his confidence level overall, he feels really confident. If he’s called in a situation, he knows he’s among that group of players that can step on the ice and make good plays against the best players in the world.

“He works hard. You can rely on him and play him in every situation out there. I think he’s a great player. If you look back on his career, like his Juniors time, he wasn’t a top player at the start, but he plays like it now.”

By design, the 4 Nations Face-Off is a quick tournament. Raymond acknowledged chemistry takes time to build on any team, but having a Swedish connection made that process a little bit easier in Montreal and now in Boston.

“There are obviously guys who you haven’t played with before, so it’s about getting used to each other and the system,” Raymond said. “It’s a little bit different, but it goes quick and is a lot of fun.”

Sweden is set to battle the United States at TD Garden on Monday night (8 p.m. puck drop with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on MAX and TNT), which will also see Raymond take the ice against current Red Wings linemate and captain Dylan Larkin.

“I’m very excited,” Raymond said about facing Larkin. “It’ll be a lot of fun. Obviously, we play with each other a bunch but maybe not as much against each other. I know the type of player he is. You have to be cautious with him and his speed.”

And naturally, Raymond has learned a lot from Larkin during their time together in Detroit.

“Not only on the ice, I think everyone sees the way he battles and competes, but off the ice as well,” Raymond said. “Just being around him, and we’re obviously very close friends. I see how he takes care of himself, which is impressive. His leadership skills are unreal as well.”

