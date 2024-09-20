Raymond Lozano Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Raymond Lozano has always believed in serving others, his community and his country. The native Detroiter was born and raised in southwest Detroit and served his country in Vietnam as part of the 1st Air Cavalry Unit and 173rd Airborne Brigade. He earned a degree in Special Education from Wayne State University in 1974 which has helped him, in many ways, to serve others. As for his community, that’s where he’s served the most.

Lozano, 77, has served as the Executive Director of Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development, Inc. (LA SED), Executive Director of the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Director of Race Relations for New Detroit. But his current role, as the Executive Director of the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation (MexicantownCDC), is the highlight of his community activism.

“About six years ago, [MexicantownCDC] asked me if I would come on board to help them with some things,” Lozano said. “I said I would be happy to; I knew the community really well and I wanted to do three things. I wanted to revive the area, fill the tenant spaces and make the nonprofit fully functional again with its cultural activities.”