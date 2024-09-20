Raymond Lozano Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Executive Director of MexicantownCDC has dedicated his life to serve the southwest Detroit community

By Alex Leroux
Raymond Lozano has always believed in serving others, his community and his country. The native Detroiter was born and raised in southwest Detroit and served his country in Vietnam as part of the 1st Air Cavalry Unit and 173rd Airborne Brigade. He earned a degree in Special Education from Wayne State University in 1974 which has helped him, in many ways, to serve others. As for his community, that’s where he’s served the most.

Lozano, 77, has served as the Executive Director of Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development, Inc. (LA SED), Executive Director of the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Director of Race Relations for New Detroit. But his current role, as the Executive Director of the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation (MexicantownCDC), is the highlight of his community activism.

“About six years ago, [MexicantownCDC] asked me if I would come on board to help them with some things,” Lozano said. “I said I would be happy to; I knew the community really well and I wanted to do three things. I wanted to revive the area, fill the tenant spaces and make the nonprofit fully functional again with its cultural activities.”

MexicantownCDC was founded in 1989 with a goal to bring and preserve Latino culture, history and art to southwest Detroit. In 2007, the organization received $17.5 million to build its Welcome Center, Mercado buildings and an outdoor plaza. Four thousand individuals come through the MexicantownCDC campus each month conducting business with the State of Michigan’s Welcome Center, the Secretary of State offices, the Detroit Works Career Center and the Southwest Economic Solutions’ offices.

Lozano is the first 2024 Hispanic Heritage Month honoree of the Game Changers series, which celebrates community members making a profound difference in metro Detroit. In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers are recognizing one Game Changers honoree per week during select months throughout the year to receive a $1,000 grant dedicated to the charity of their choice.

“Ray Lozano’s dedication to the Detroit Hispanic community and his lifelong commitment to service are nothing short of extraordinary,” said Tiffany Harrington, VP, Corporate Partnership Activations, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “His leadership at the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation has made a lasting impact, preserving the rich cultural heritage of southwest Detroit and fostering opportunities for growth and unity within the community. We are honored to celebrate Ray as a Game Changers honoree during Hispanic Heritage Month and recognize the profound difference he continues to make in the lives of so many.”

Lozano said he’s just one small part of these nonprofits that have been functioning in southwest Detroit since the early 1970s.

“These nonprofits and organizations make things possible for everyone; all folks, all immigrants, anyone who comes in for their services, but especially for the Latino community,” Lozano said. “Principally thanks to the automotive industry, people came to Michigan to work in those factories and some also worked picking food in fields. You see people trying to make a better life, so I want to make sure we’re uplifting everybody.”

Being honored in the athletic arena is special for Lozano.

“To be honored by an athletic team is so important because we pay so much homage to them, for being great athletes and especially for the Tigers players that have been from Latino countries,” Lozano said. “It’s so wonderful to be selected and honored with this award, I never would have imagined. It’s a great honor for me.”

A focus for Lozano and MexicantownCDC is to encourage people, especially young people with Latin American backgrounds, is to embrace their culture.

“With many ethnic communities, you spend more time in the U.S., and you become acculturated and kind of lose your original culture,” Lozano said. “What we’ve tried to focus on is the culture, for example with our art gallery and the exhibits there, we’ve tried to recognize the creativity of young artists, established artists and emerging artists, giving them a place to showcase their work and embrace their culture.”

For Lozano, supporting other local Hispanic organizations is vital and he’s glad to be doing the work he does, even if it means he’s not yet retired. He said he supports the Latino studies program at his Alma Mater, Wayne State, along with the organizations of his fellow Game Changers honorees.

“It does take a village to do all the work everyone is doing,” Lozano said. “No one individual or one group can represent Hispanic and Latin American culture and do it alone. We’ve got to keep working together.”

To learn more about MexicantownCDC, head to their website.

