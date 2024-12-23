PREVIEW: With NHL’s holiday break on the horizon, Red Wings welcome Blues on Monday 

That’s just what William Lagesson, who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday then logged 16:18 of ice time on Saturday, is aiming to do.
This season, Lagesson has tallied eight points (two goals, six assists) in 20 games with Grand Rapids. The 28-year-old defenseman signed a one-year contract with Detroit in July.
“Obviously, I was hoping to start up here, but I’m here now,” Lagesson said. “So that’s great, and I’m going to take advantage of the opportunity.”
The Blues, who are in sixth place in the Western Conference’s Central Division, have points in seven of their last nine road games. They’re coming off a 2-1 overtime road loss to the defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers on Friday.
Jordan Kyrou (14-14—28), Robert Thomas (6-18—24) and Pavel Buchnevich (9-13—22) have all topped the 20-point mark for St. Louis this season. Splitting starting duties with fellow netminder Joel Hofer, Jordan Binnington has an 8-13-3 record with a 3.00 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 25 games.
“It’s interesting,” Lalonde said about the Blues’ style of play since Jim Montgomery was hired and replaced Drew Bannister as head coach on Nov. 24. “He did not bring his Boston Bruins D-zone with him, which is a unique D-zone in itself. I just think more of a pressure identity, taking time and space away.”