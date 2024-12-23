PREVIEW: With NHL’s holiday break on the horizon, Red Wings welcome Blues on Monday 

Edvinsson and Chiarot both out with upper-body injuries; First 7,500 fans in attendance will receive Razor in a Blazer plush doll, presented by Henry Ford Health

DET-STL 12:23:24
By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- Before heading into the League-wide three-day break, the Detroit Red Wings will host the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.

Broadcast coverage of Monday’s 7 p.m. puck drop between the Red Wings (13-16-4; 30 points) and Blues (15-16-4; 34 points) will be carried on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We get another game before break here, so we can go into the break with a good taste in our mouth,” Justin Holl said. “We just got to put a good 60 [minutes] together and we’ll feel good about where we’re at.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the first 7,500 in attendance will receive a Razor in a Blazer holiday-themed plush doll, presented by Henry Ford Health.

Detroit is looking to bounce back after getting swept in a back-to-back home-and-home set against the Montreal Canadiens this past weekend, dropping a 4-3 decision at Little Caesars Arena the night before suffering a 5-1 setback at Bell Centre on Saturday.

“We got to play stronger,” Holl said. “We got to play more competitive all over the ice, execute on our breakouts and forecheck, and spend more time in the O-zone. We know we have a good team, and we just have to put it all together.”

The Red Wings’ blue-line depth is set to be tested again on Monday, as Simon Edvinsson and Ben Chiarot will both be out against the Blues with upper-body injuries. Edvinsson missed both games of Detroit’s back-to-back home-and-home set while Chiarot did not return for the third period on Saturday.

“Opportunity for some of our D in an increased role,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Obviously, we haven’t handled Simon being out very well…Probably on me and our staff to be creative tonight, get that home matchup and our D to step up.”

William Lagesson, Justin Holl & Derek Lalonde Morning Skate | 12/23 STL

That’s just what William Lagesson, who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday then logged 16:18 of ice time on Saturday, is aiming to do.

This season, Lagesson has tallied eight points (two goals, six assists) in 20 games with Grand Rapids. The 28-year-old defenseman signed a one-year contract with Detroit in July.

“Obviously, I was hoping to start up here, but I’m here now,” Lagesson said. “So that’s great, and I’m going to take advantage of the opportunity.”

The Blues, who are in sixth place in the Western Conference’s Central Division, have points in seven of their last nine road games. They’re coming off a 2-1 overtime road loss to the defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers on Friday.

Jordan Kyrou (14-14—28), Robert Thomas (6-18—24) and Pavel Buchnevich (9-13—22) have all topped the 20-point mark for St. Louis this season. Splitting starting duties with fellow netminder Joel Hofer, Jordan Binnington has an 8-13-3 record with a 3.00 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 25 games.

“It’s interesting,” Lalonde said about the Blues’ style of play since Jim Montgomery was hired and replaced Drew Bannister as head coach on Nov. 24. “He did not bring his Boston Bruins D-zone with him, which is a unique D-zone in itself. I just think more of a pressure identity, taking time and space away.”

