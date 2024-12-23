PREVIEW: With NHL’s holiday break on the horizon, Red Wings welcome Blues on Monday 

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the first 7,500 in attendance will receive a Razor in a Blazer holiday-themed plush doll, presented by Henry Ford Health.

Detroit is looking to bounce back after getting swept in a back-to-back home-and-home set against the Montreal Canadiens this past weekend, dropping a 4-3 decision at Little Caesars Arena the night before suffering a 5-1 setback at Bell Centre on Saturday.

“We got to play stronger,” Holl said. “We got to play more competitive all over the ice, execute on our breakouts and forecheck, and spend more time in the O-zone. We know we have a good team, and we just have to put it all together.”

The Red Wings’ blue-line depth is set to be tested again on Monday, as Simon Edvinsson and Ben Chiarot will both be out against the Blues with upper-body injuries. Edvinsson missed both games of Detroit’s back-to-back home-and-home set while Chiarot did not return for the third period on Saturday.

“Opportunity for some of our D in an increased role,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Obviously, we haven’t handled Simon being out very well…Probably on me and our staff to be creative tonight, get that home matchup and our D to step up.”