PREVIEW: With bags packed, Red Wings start four-game road trip on Wednesday against Penguins

Moritz Seider said being conscious of their routine and rest will help the players successfully get through another busy stretch of their schedule.

“You’re smart about what you’re doing off the ice,” Seider said. “You just try to maximize your recovery time. You lay down a little bit more eventually because it’s usually something you don’t do, but other than that we’re all professional enough to stand through it and go from there.”

Detroit was swept in its recent back-to-back set, first falling on the road, 3-1, to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday before being blanked at home, 4-0, by the New York Rangers on Saturday. The Red Wings fired a season-high 37 shots on goal against the Rangers, but couldn’t get anything past netminder Jonathan Quick.

Seider said Detroit should feel encouraged about its overall play despite not getting the result it wanted on Saturday.

“Looking at the numbers, we out-chanced them, had more zone time and great success out of our own end,” Seider said. “Yes, we gave up a PK goal but we had so many chances that if we can replicate that over the next period of time, until Christmas, I think we’ll have a winning record and looking at a pretty good game for ourselves.”