PREVIEW: With bags packed, Red Wings start four-game road trip on Wednesday against Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Before their annual California road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will visit PPG Paints Arena to battle the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.
Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT and MAX. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
Detroit (6-7-1; 13 points) is aware of the grind ahead: four road games over the next six days. After facing the Penguins (6-9-2; 14 points), the Red Wings will play the Anaheim Ducks (5-7-2; 12 points) on Friday and Los Angeles Kings (9-5-3; 21 points) on Saturday before taking on the San Jose Sharks (5-9-3; 13 points) next Monday (Nov. 18).