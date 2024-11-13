PREVIEW: With bags packed, Red Wings start four-game road trip on Wednesday against Penguins

Detroit enters second matchup of season against Pittsburgh with 3-3-0 road record

DET-PITT 11:13:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

PITTSBURGH -- Before their annual California road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will visit PPG Paints Arena to battle the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT and MAX. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Detroit (6-7-1; 13 points) is aware of the grind ahead: four road games over the next six days. After facing the Penguins (6-9-2; 14 points), the Red Wings will play the Anaheim Ducks (5-7-2; 12 points) on Friday and Los Angeles Kings (9-5-3; 21 points) on Saturday before taking on the San Jose Sharks (5-9-3; 13 points) next Monday (Nov. 18).

Ben Chiarot & Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Nov. 12, 2024

Moritz Seider said being conscious of their routine and rest will help the players successfully get through another busy stretch of their schedule.

“You’re smart about what you’re doing off the ice,” Seider said. “You just try to maximize your recovery time. You lay down a little bit more eventually because it’s usually something you don’t do, but other than that we’re all professional enough to stand through it and go from there.”

Detroit was swept in its recent back-to-back set, first falling on the road, 3-1, to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday before being blanked at home, 4-0, by the New York Rangers on Saturday. The Red Wings fired a season-high 37 shots on goal against the Rangers, but couldn’t get anything past netminder Jonathan Quick.

Seider said Detroit should feel encouraged about its overall play despite not getting the result it wanted on Saturday.

“Looking at the numbers, we out-chanced them, had more zone time and great success out of our own end,” Seider said. “Yes, we gave up a PK goal but we had so many chances that if we can replicate that over the next period of time, until Christmas, I think we’ll have a winning record and looking at a pretty good game for ourselves.”

Ben Chiarot agreed.

“You try to take the good pieces of your game and move forward,” Chiarot said. “Advance the things you’re struggling in, improve those in practice and take them into a game.”

Goalie Alex Lyon (lower body) practiced with the Red Wings before they flew to Pittsburgh on Tuesday afternoon. Head coach Derek Lalonde said both Lyon and Ville Husso will be with the club for at least the front end of its road trip.

“Him and Ville split half the net [during Tuesday’s practice],” Lalonde said. “That was a good sign. We’ll see how he reacted. I still expect Ville to back up [on Wednesday] for Cam [Talbot], then we’ll make a decision after that.”

Currently ranked seventh in the Metropolitan Division, the Penguins allowed six consecutive first-period goals in a 7-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday.

“A team with that core, how well coached they are, I’m expecting we’ll get their best,” Lalonde said about how he anticipates Pittsburgh will respond coming off its most recent setback. “We’ll have to up our game too.”

Evgeni Malkin paces the Penguins in assists (13) and points (18). Not far behind him on the club’s scoring leaderboard is captain Sidney Crosby, who is second with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) while Rickard Rakell is third with 11 points (six goals, five assists).

Three goalies have seen action in Pittsburgh’s crease this season, with Alex Nedeljkovic (3.25 goals-against average and .882 save percentage) and rookie Joel Blomqvist (3.60 GAA and .904 SV%) each appearing in eight games.

The Red Wings dropped a 6-3 decision against the Penguins on Opening Night. The two Eastern Conference foes will finish their season series at Little Caesars Arena on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s a really tough team,” Lalonde said. “We’ve experienced Pittsburgh over the last 2-3 years where some of those elite guys can beat you, and that’s what happened [on Opening Night]. We’re cognizant of some of their elite players, but again I still think it’s about us. When we’re playing our game, it gives us the best chance.”

