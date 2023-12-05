PREVIEW: Seeking third straight win, Red Wings begin season series against Sabres in Buffalo on Tuesday

Detroit is looking to build off a 5-4 overtime road win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Jake Walman, Daniel Sprong and Alex DeBrincat each earned a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who have scored at least four goals in five of their last six games since returning from the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden.

“Losing the two types of games (in Sweden) in which we played pretty well, I think, left very a bad taste in our mouths,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I think it was more a message of ‘more complete hockey.’ I think we’re very realistic on where we are. Can’t sleepwalk through games and expect to win. We have to be on all the time.”

J.T. Compher took a maintenance day during the Red Wings’ practice on Monday before departing for Buffalo, but the forward will be available against the Sabres, according to Lalonde. Meanwhile, Patrick Kane went through his first full practice on Monday since signing a one-year deal with Detroit on Nov. 28.