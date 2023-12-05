PREVIEW: Seeking third straight win, Red Wings begin season series against Sabres in Buffalo on Tuesday

Detroit faces another Atlantic Division rival after Saturday's overtime road win in Montreal

By Jonathan Mills
BUFFALO – The Detroit Red Wings will face the Buffalo Sabres for the first time this season on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (13-7-3; 29 points) and Sabres (10-13-2; 22 points) is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Detroit is looking to build off a 5-4 overtime road win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Jake Walman, Daniel Sprong and Alex DeBrincat each earned a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who have scored at least four goals in five of their last six games since returning from the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden.

“Losing the two types of games (in Sweden) in which we played pretty well, I think, left very a bad taste in our mouths,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I think it was more a message of ‘more complete hockey.’ I think we’re very realistic on where we are. Can’t sleepwalk through games and expect to win. We have to be on all the time.”

J.T. Compher took a maintenance day during the Red Wings’ practice on Monday before departing for Buffalo, but the forward will be available against the Sabres, according to Lalonde. Meanwhile, Patrick Kane went through his first full practice on Monday since signing a one-year deal with Detroit on Nov. 28.

“The body feels pretty good,” said Kane, who underwent hip resurfacing surgery this offseason. “I think the biggest thing is just going to be getting up to game speed and NHL speed again.”

Lalonde liked what he saw from Kane during Monday’s practice but said it would be “a little ambitious” for the veteran forward to make his Red Wings debut on Tuesday.

“His first practice in a long time,” Lalonde said about Kane. “I think he needed those reps. Those were real, 5-on-5-type reps. We’ll give him a look on Wednesday, then go from there.”

Buffalo is looking to snap a three-game losing streak after falling to the Nashville Predators, 2-1, on Sunday. The Sabres boast two players with at least 20 points this season in Casey Mittelstadt (5-16—21) and Rasmus Dahlin (5-15—20). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has made 11 starts in goal for Buffalo, posting a 6-5-1 record, 2.81 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

