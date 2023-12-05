PREVIEW: Seeking third straight win, Red Wings begin season series against Sabres in Buffalo on Tuesday

“The body feels pretty good,” said Kane, who underwent hip resurfacing surgery this offseason. “I think the biggest thing is just going to be getting up to game speed and NHL speed again.”
Lalonde liked what he saw from Kane during Monday’s practice but said it would be “a little ambitious” for the veteran forward to make his Red Wings debut on Tuesday.
“His first practice in a long time,” Lalonde said about Kane. “I think he needed those reps. Those were real, 5-on-5-type reps. We’ll give him a look on Wednesday, then go from there.”
Buffalo is looking to snap a three-game losing streak after falling to the Nashville Predators, 2-1, on Sunday. The Sabres boast two players with at least 20 points this season in Casey Mittelstadt (5-16—21) and Rasmus Dahlin (5-15—20). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has made 11 starts in goal for Buffalo, posting a 6-5-1 record, 2.81 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.