PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up two-game road trip on Friday against Maple Leafs

TORONTO – Seeking their third consecutive win, the Detroit Red Wings will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night to kick off a back-to-back set.

Puck drop between Detroit (6-5-1; 13 points) and Toronto (7-5-2; 16 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

The Red Wings go north of the border after taking two points in their road-trip opener, a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Alex DeBrincat and captain Dylan Larkin each had a goal and assist while goalie Cam Talbot made 28 saves for Detroit, which improved to 3-2-0 on the road this season.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said the Red Wings are playing with more consistency in their game as of late, which has led to better results.