PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener

Detroit earned a 35-37-10 (80 points) record last season, its best finish since last making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2015-16. And now, as the Red Wings begin their 98th campaign in franchise history, captain Dylan Larkin said the club must build on the identity it established in 2022-23.

“That’s a hard-working team, relentless forechecking and on top of people,” Larkin said. “We showed it last year. We had guys buying in, blocking shots and doing whatever it took. We have talked about continuing that and brought in guys that will only help that.”

Larkin said the players feel more comfortable entering year two under Lalonde and his coaching staff.

“Last year was all new,” Larkin said. “Even this week, before the season last year, we were going through systems and still learning. Right now, we’re fine-tuning things and getting ready to go. There’s not that much of an adjustment period compared to last year.”