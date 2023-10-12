PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener

When asked what a successful season looks like for the Red Wings, Lalonde said while he doesn’t have that answer yet, playing meaningful games down the stretch will be important.
“We want to push for it,” Lalonde said. “We want to be in the fight. We want those meaningful games late, which we flirted with a little bit through three quarters of (last) season.”
The Devils set franchise records in wins (52) and points (112) last season, securing a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth for the first time since 2018. New Jersey beat the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference First Round before falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Second Round.
Last season, Jack Hughes led the Devils in each of the club’s three main scoring categories (43-56—99) while Jesper Bratt (32-41—73) and Nico Hischier (31-49—80) both eclipsed the 30-goal threshold. New Jersey used three different goalies in 2022-23, with Vitek Vanecek seeing the most time in net and posting a 33-11-4 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.
“I love the fact we’re playing a Stanley Cup contender that’s really on the rise,” Lalonde said about the Devils. “They are good. Just watching them back in prep, that’s a really good hockey team. A good challenge for us.”