PREVIEW: Red Wings visit D.C. Thursday for preseason clash vs. Capitals

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their first 2023-24 preseason road game Thursday night, facing the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and broadcasted on NHL Network.

Detroit opened its eight-game preseason schedule Tuesday with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Michael Rasmussen and forward prospect Nate Danielson scored even-strength goals, and captain Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider netted power-play tallies for the Red Wings.