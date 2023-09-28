News Feed

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

Red Wings trim roster by three

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit D.C. Thursday for preseason clash vs. Capitals

Detroit seeks continued improvement after first preseason win on Tuesday

By Jonathan Mills
WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their first 2023-24 preseason road game Thursday night, facing the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and broadcasted on NHL Network.

Detroit opened its eight-game preseason schedule Tuesday with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Michael Rasmussen and forward prospect Nate Danielson scored even-strength goals, and captain Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider netted power-play tallies for the Red Wings.

Recap: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Detroit Red Wings 9.26

As expected in the first preseason game, Detroit had its ups and downs throughout Tuesday’s win. But according to Rasmussen, the Red Wings are much more comfortable in the second season of Lalonde’s system.

“Stuff to clean up, for sure,” Rasmussen said. “That’s just part of it. Maybe preseason game No. 1 this year compared to last year, it was pretty good and noticeable. I thought we did a pretty good job. Obviously, we’ll look at it and get better.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | PITT vs. DET | 09/26/23

The final score in preseason games is secondary for Lalonde, who said he is using these matchups as opportunities to experiment with different lineups and strategies while evaluating the club’s talent.

The Red Wings’ expanded roster features several promising young players, including defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson, who tallied an assist in 17:30 of ice time on Tuesday.

“These games are really important,” Lalonde said. “Especially (Edvinsson) missing an entire summer of contact. So, some positives. He can do things you just can’t teach, but there are still some things in his game he needs to keep growing.”

Detroit blueliners combined for five points (1-4—5) against the Penguins. Lalonde said creating offense from the defense will be a point of emphasis for the Red Wings beyond the preseason.

“People defend so well now,” Lalonde said. “They own the middle of the ice. It’s tough to get anything on the rush. You rarely see odd-man situations at the volume you probably did years ago. Sometimes, you got to create in that half-ice, end zone-type situation. I think we have some players that can do it with some of our personnel.”