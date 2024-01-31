PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to ramp up intensity Wednesday against Senators in final game before 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Kane eyeing return to Detroit’s lineup after All-Star Break, which runs from Feb. 1-9

DET-OTT 01:31:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their final game before the 2024 NHL All-Star Break on Wednesday night, hosting the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (26-18-5; 57 points) and Senators (19-25-2; 40 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). As part of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative, Wednesday marks Pride Night at Little Caesars Arena. Fans who purchased a special ticket package will receive a custom Red Wings beanie.

Wednesday’s game will conclude the season series between the Atlantic Division rivals. Detroit is 1-1-1 against Ottawa this season, most recently falling, 5-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 9.

“We’ve had a history with (the Senators) the past couple seasons,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “I’m sure it will be intense, like every time we have played them. That’s what I expect: a good hockey game.”

Detroit improved to 9-2-1 this month after earning a 5-2 victory over the defending Stanley Cup-champion Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. According to Larkin, the keys behind the Red Wings’ impressive start to 2024 have been commitment and work ethic.

“We’ve had a different hero every night with guys chipping in and scoring big goals,” said Larkin, who has an 11-game point streak. “When things have gone sideways for us in this stretch, I think the top line has been our rock of playing the right way, being on the forecheck and changing the momentum in the game.

“We’ve been good on the penalty kill for a long stretch here other than one game. But those things, good goaltending as well, have been our pillars (during) this run.”

Moritz Seider | Patrick Kane | Derek Lalonde | Media

After Tuesday’s practice, head coach Derek Lalonde said he does not expect Patrick Kane (lower body) to return to Detroit’s lineup on Wednesday. Kane, who was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14, had 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 19 games prior to his injury.

“That was a frustrating thing, with the timing of the injury, in that he was starting to take some ownership of the group,” Lalonde said about Kane. “Involved in some leadership meetings, a little more vocal during the games, a lot more comfortable. Absolute pro, his demeanor and approach have been great. It can be very valuable for the group, so we’ll be excited to get him back after the break.”

While relieved his injury was not hip-related, Kane was also disappointed the strong start to his first season with the Red Wings was interrupted.

“I guess you try to find the positives in every situation,” Kane said. “Maybe it gives me a few weeks to kind of let everything settle down. I played 19 games there in a pretty short amount of time, so can get some rest. Obviously we have the break coming up and then should be good to go after that. I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t be able to come back after the break.”

Ottawa, which ranks eighth in the Atlantic Division, rallied from a three-goal first-period deficit to defeat the Nashville Predators, 4-3, in overtime on Monday.

Tim Stützle paces the Senators in points (47) and assists (36) this season, while captain Brady Tkachuk leads the club with 21 goals. In 32 games this season, Ottawa goalie Joonas Korpisalo is 11-16-2 with a 3.43 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.

News Feed

Helping grow the sport of hockey, Veleno visits students at Detroit’s Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Nate Danielson displaying talent, unwavering work ethic

‘It’s just been really cool to watch’: Red Wings inspired by Detroit Lions’ playoff run

Red Wings assign Wyatt Newpower to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings keep good vibes going in 5-2 win against Golden Knights

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

Red Wings recall Wyatt Newpower from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings host defending Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights Saturday at 8 p.m.

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

Red Wings fan from birth: first baby born at Trinity Health Hospital in 2024 helps launch new “Wings Welcome” program, presented by Michigan Education Savings Program

RECAP: Lyon, team defense shine in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Flyers

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Griffins

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flyers set to conclude season series Thursday at Little Caesars Arena

Lyon visits New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit, helps launch 2024 Red Wings for Reading Program

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 5-4

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on playing tight defensive game Tuesday against Stars