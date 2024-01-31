PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to ramp up intensity Wednesday against Senators in final game before 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Wednesday’s game will conclude the season series between the Atlantic Division rivals. Detroit is 1-1-1 against Ottawa this season, most recently falling, 5-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 9.

“We’ve had a history with (the Senators) the past couple seasons,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “I’m sure it will be intense, like every time we have played them. That’s what I expect: a good hockey game.”

Detroit improved to 9-2-1 this month after earning a 5-2 victory over the defending Stanley Cup-champion Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. According to Larkin, the keys behind the Red Wings’ impressive start to 2024 have been commitment and work ethic.

“We’ve had a different hero every night with guys chipping in and scoring big goals,” said Larkin, who has an 11-game point streak. “When things have gone sideways for us in this stretch, I think the top line has been our rock of playing the right way, being on the forecheck and changing the momentum in the game.

“We’ve been good on the penalty kill for a long stretch here other than one game. But those things, good goaltending as well, have been our pillars (during) this run.”