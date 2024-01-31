PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to ramp up intensity Wednesday against Senators in final game before 2024 NHL All-Star Break

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their final game before the 2024 NHL All-Star Break on Wednesday night, hosting the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena.
Puck drop between the Red Wings (26-18-5; 57 points) and Senators (19-25-2; 40 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). As part of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative, Wednesday marks Pride Night at Little Caesars Arena. Fans who purchased a special ticket package will receive a custom Red Wings beanie.