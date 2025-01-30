PREVIEW: Red Wings open Western Canada leg of four-game road trip in Edmonton on Thursday

After Thursday's clash, Detroit will play a back-to-back set against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, before finishing its road swing next Tuesday (Feb. 4) against the Seattle Kraken.

“This is a really important trip to gain a little bit more momentum going into the break feeling good about ourselves and get ready for the sprint at the end of the season,” Andrew Copp said.

Leaving Little Caesars Arena with some confidence, the Red Wings are coming off a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. A big chunk of Detroit’s offense against Los Angeles came from Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper, who combined for three goals and four assists.

Looking back on his club’s latest homestand, head coach Todd McLellan said he likes how the Red Wings played with the puck and hopes that carries over on the road.

“We still had some breakdowns, and they still got chances, but we committed to checking well,” McLellan said. “We didn’t play a wide-open game. While we were doing that, we created some offense off that. We didn’t just rely on our power play, which we had likely done earlier. It was a more complete offensive game from everybody getting involved.”