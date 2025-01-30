PREVIEW: Red Wings open Western Canada leg of four-game road trip in Edmonton on Thursday

EDMONTON -- Both riding three-game winning streaks, the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers will wrap up their season series at Rogers Place on Thursday night.
Puck drop between Detroit (24-21-4; 52 points) and Edmonton (32-15-3; 67 points) is set for 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). In their last matchup against the Oilers, the Red Wings fell in overtime, 3-2, at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 27.
“We want to continue riding a hot hand,” Moritz Seider said. “I think we’ve shown that we’re a good team on home ice, but we just have to translate it on the road. It’s a little bit different approach. We got to keep the game more simple, little bit more north-south and really emphasize the shots in the early stages of the games.”