PREVIEW: Red Wings open Western Canada leg of four-game road trip in Edmonton on Thursday

Tarasenko expected to play against Oilers after missing Monday’s game because of illness

DET-EDM 01:30:25
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

EDMONTON -- Both riding three-game winning streaks, the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers will wrap up their season series at Rogers Place on Thursday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (24-21-4; 52 points) and Edmonton (32-15-3; 67 points) is set for 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). In their last matchup against the Oilers, the Red Wings fell in overtime, 3-2, at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 27.

“We want to continue riding a hot hand,” Moritz Seider said. “I think we’ve shown that we’re a good team on home ice, but we just have to translate it on the road. It’s a little bit different approach. We got to keep the game more simple, little bit more north-south and really emphasize the shots in the early stages of the games.”

After Thursday's clash, Detroit will play a back-to-back set against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, before finishing its road swing next Tuesday (Feb. 4) against the Seattle Kraken.

“This is a really important trip to gain a little bit more momentum going into the break feeling good about ourselves and get ready for the sprint at the end of the season,” Andrew Copp said.

Leaving Little Caesars Arena with some confidence, the Red Wings are coming off a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. A big chunk of Detroit’s offense against Los Angeles came from Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper, who combined for three goals and four assists.

Looking back on his club’s latest homestand, head coach Todd McLellan said he likes how the Red Wings played with the puck and hopes that carries over on the road.

“We still had some breakdowns, and they still got chances, but we committed to checking well,” McLellan said. “We didn’t play a wide-open game. While we were doing that, we created some offense off that. We didn’t just rely on our power play, which we had likely done earlier. It was a more complete offensive game from everybody getting involved.”

The Red Wings practiced at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Wednesday morning before departing for Edmonton. Patrick Kane (upper body) and Vladimir Tarasenko (illness) both participated, but J.T. Compher (upper body) and Jeff Petry (undisclosed) did not.

Per McLellan, he doesn’t expect Kane to play on Thursday but expects Tarasenko to return to the lineup. Compher will travel with the team on this road trip, while Petry will not.

Tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for first in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division at 67 points apiece, the Oilers most recently defeated the Kraken, 4-2, on Monday.

Captain Connor McDavid, who scored a goal in his return from a three-game suspension on Monday, leads the defending Western Conference champions in assists (45) and is second in goals (21) and points (66) behind Leon Draisaitl (35-40—75) this season. In 33 games, netminder Stuart Skinner has a 19-11-3 record with a 2.69 goals-against average and a pair of shutouts.

“I had the luxury of coaching them,” McLellan said about McDavid and Draisaitl. “The two of them are elite separately and super elite together. They play a completely different game. One is fast, one slows it down with passing and vision.”

Seider said the best way to defend against Edmonton’s star power is to do so as a five-man unit.

“Really focusing on keeping them to the outside, eliminating chances from the inner slot and try to eliminate extended D-zone shifts,” Seider said. “I think the more we have the puck, the better we’ll be and the more offense we’ll play.”

