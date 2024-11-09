PREVIEW: Red Wings host Rangers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Comerica, on Saturday

DETROIT – Looking to quickly put Friday’s 3-1 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs behind them, the Detroit Red Wings will host the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Comerica, on Saturday.

Puck drop for the season series finale between Detroit (6-6-1; 13 points) and New York (8-3-1; 17 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

As part of the Red Wings’ annual effort to raise awareness and fundraise for cancer research, fans who purchased a special “Love Your Melon” ticket package for Saturday’s game will receive a custom beanie. Each ticket sold through the offer supports Love Your Melon’s program to give a hat to every child battling cancer in America. For more information about Hockey Fights Cancer Month across the NHL, click here.

Captain Dylan Larkin scored on the power play against Toronto, proving to be Detroit’s lone goal on Friday. Larkin, who has recorded 11 points (nine goals, two assists) in 13 games this season, said low-event hockey was the best way to describe how the night at Scotiabank Arena transpired.