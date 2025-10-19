PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand, try for fifth straight win when Oilers visit on Sunday afternoon

Coming off Friday night’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, head coach Todd McLellan highlighted how the Red Wings need to keep homing in on the details and ensuring their overall work ethic remains high.

“The confidence is great,” McLellan said. “We’ve earned the right to feel good about ourselves, but we don’t just hand in the paper and walk away. This test goes on forever -- there’s tomorrow and then there’s the next day. We can’t give anything back. I’m not talking about wins and losses. We have to continue to move our team forward…Being confident and feeling good about yourself is a real thing, but letting it slip sometimes comes with that. We’re going to try to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Compher, who tallied the lone assist on Larkin’s game-winning goal in overtime against Tampa Bay, discussed how Detroit’s current winning streak has come to be.

“First and foremost, we’re getting really good goaltending right now,” Compher said. “Both of those guys are playing really well, and we’re finding different ways to win. We’re comfortable having third-period leads. Whether it goes perfectly or not, kind of like [Friday] when we let one in, but we stuck with it to get the two points.”