PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand, try for fifth straight win when Oilers visit on Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Rolling into their three-game homestand finale on a four-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings will square off against the two-time defending Western-Conference champion Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Broadcast coverage of Sunday’s 3 p.m. puck drop between Detroit (4-1-0; 8 points) and Edmonton (2-1-1; 5 points) will be carried on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
“It’s easier to learn when you’re winning,” J.T. Compher said. “I think we still have things to improve on. We were working on face-off plays [in Saturday’s practice] and getting on the same page, so there’s still a lot to work on and improve. That’s the daily goal…We’re doing a good job of managing games, and that’s why were giving ourselves a chance to win games right now.”