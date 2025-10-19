PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand, try for fifth straight win when Oilers visit on Sunday afternoon

Kane (upper body) unavailable against two-time defending Western-Conference champs

DET-EDM-10:19:25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Rolling into their three-game homestand finale on a four-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings will square off against the two-time defending Western-Conference champion Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Broadcast coverage of Sunday’s 3 p.m. puck drop between Detroit (4-1-0; 8 points) and Edmonton (2-1-1; 5 points) will be carried on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“It’s easier to learn when you’re winning,” J.T. Compher said. “I think we still have things to improve on. We were working on face-off plays [in Saturday’s practice] and getting on the same page, so there’s still a lot to work on and improve. That’s the daily goal…We’re doing a good job of managing games, and that’s why were giving ourselves a chance to win games right now.”

JT Compher, Todd McLellan Practice Media | Oct. 18, 2025

Coming off Friday night’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, head coach Todd McLellan highlighted how the Red Wings need to keep homing in on the details and ensuring their overall work ethic remains high.

“The confidence is great,” McLellan said. “We’ve earned the right to feel good about ourselves, but we don’t just hand in the paper and walk away. This test goes on forever -- there’s tomorrow and then there’s the next day. We can’t give anything back. I’m not talking about wins and losses. We have to continue to move our team forward…Being confident and feeling good about yourself is a real thing, but letting it slip sometimes comes with that. We’re going to try to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Compher, who tallied the lone assist on Larkin’s game-winning goal in overtime against Tampa Bay, discussed how Detroit’s current winning streak has come to be.

“First and foremost, we’re getting really good goaltending right now,” Compher said. “Both of those guys are playing really well, and we’re finding different ways to win. We’re comfortable having third-period leads. Whether it goes perfectly or not, kind of like [Friday] when we let one in, but we stuck with it to get the two points.”

when we let one in, but we stuck with it to get the two points.”

In the first half of its current weekend back-to-back road set, Edmonton dropped a 5-3 decision to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday night for its second straight loss.

Captain Connor McDavid leads the Oilers in points with seven, which are all assists, this season. Behind McDavid on the club’s scoring leaderboard is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with six points (four goals, two assists) and Leon Draisaitl with four points (three goals, one assist). Netminder Calvin Pickard made 18 saves against the Devils.

Having previously served as head coach of Edmonton from 2015-19, McLellan said how McDavid and Draisaitl established themselves in the NHL reminds him of how Detroit’s rookie trio of Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Emmitt Finnie and Axel Sandin-Pellikka is embracing every challenge and opportunity.

“They came and they wanted to learn,” McLellan said about McDavid and Draisaitl. “They were hungry, and we had confidence in playing them… Don’t put that pressure on our young guys because they’re not McDavid or Draisaitl, but it feels like that a little bit -- real good human beings that are sponges right now. They want to do well and they’re taking it all in.”

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings edge Lightning in overtime, 2-1, for fourth straight win

PREVIEW: Going for fourth straight win, Red Wings host Lightning for Star Wars Night on Friday

One week into their 2025-26 season, Red Wings forging identity and growing from learning moments

RECAP: Appleton, Talbot lead the way as Red Wings take down Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game homestand, go for third consecutive win when Panthers visit on Wednesday 

RECAP: Detroit ‘got contributions from everyone’ in 3-2 win at Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for Monday matinee in Toronto

Yzerman says Red Wings’ rookie trio ‘exceeded our expectations’ this fall en route to earning 2025-26 Opening Night roster spots

RECAP: Red Wings ‘dug in a little bit more,’ rally for 6-3 victory over Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Aiming to show resiliency, Red Wings battle visiting Maple Leafs on Saturday

Red Wings activate James Van Riemsdyk from non-roster status

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Canadiens on Opening Night, 5-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to kick off Centennial season, host Canadiens for Opening Night on Thursday

Detroit Red Wings announce details for Opening Night, Red Carpet Walk and what fans can expect throughout Red Wings Centennial

Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Ahead of Monday’s 23-man NHL roster deadline, Red Wings encouraged by hard work they put in during 2025-26 preseason

RECAP: Detroit finishes 2025-26 preseason slate with 6-5 comeback overtime win against Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs for 2025-26 preseason finale on Saturday

Red Wings assign three players to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Third-period preseason road rally sends Red Wings past Maple Leafs, 3-1

Red Wings trim preseason roster to 28

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs in penultimate preseason clash for both squads on Thursday 

Red Wings reduce preseason roster to 40

RECAP: Penalty kill helps visiting Red Wings fend off Blackhawks for 3-1 preseason victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Chicago for exhibition contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit’s late push comes up short in 2-1 exhibition loss to Pittsburgh

Red Wings reduce preseason roster by two 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins meet again for preseason action on Monday

RECAP: Leonard scores twice for Red Wings in 3-2 preseason road loss to Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings open back-to-back preseason road set, first battling Penguins on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings cruise to 5-2 preseason win over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Sabres for exhibition play on Thursday

With 2025 Training Camp as backdrop, Red Wings make sizable impact on Traverse City community 

RECAP: Red Wings commence 2025-26 preseason slate by defeating Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blackhawks battle in 2025-26 preseason opener for both Original Six clubs on Tuesday

Red Wings appreciate competitive environment, passionate fans at 2025 Red & White Game 

Red & White Game ahead as Red Wings finish ‘competitive’ Day 3 of 2025 Training Camp

Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster by 11

High focus level evident, excitement for season ahead keeps brewing on Day 2 of Red Wings’ 2025 Training Camp

Red Wings, Fanduel Sports Network and Audacy announce 2025-26 preseason broadcast schedule

Yzerman shares expectations, highlights benefits of continuity ahead of Red Wings’ 2025 Training Camp

Red Wings release 2025 Training Camp roster and schedule

Detroit Red Wings unveil Centennial Season uniform

RECAP: Detroit battles but falls short against Dallas, 6-5, to finish off 2025 NHL Prospect Games

Lombardi using 2025 NHL Prospect Games as launchpad into Training Camp

RECAP: Red Wings kick off 2025 NHL Prospect Games with 6-2 win over Stars

Following first full AHL season, Buium knows much more is in store for himself in 2025-26

Red Wings youngsters eager to ‘show what we’re capable of’ at 2025 NHL Prospect Games

Augustine chasing unfinished business with Spartans in 2025-26

Red Wings release 2025 NHL Prospect Games roster