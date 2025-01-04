PREVIEW: Red Wings expecting, embracing tough road test in Winnipeg on Saturday

Johansson set to slot in for Petry, who is unavailable due to lower-body injury

DET-WPG 01:04:25
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

WINNIPEG – On the final stop of their two-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will try to push their winning streak to four straight contests when they square off against the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday night.

Detroit (16-18-4; 36 points) and Winnipeg (27-11-2; 56 points) will drop the puck at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The two clubs last faced each other on Oct. 30, when the Jets pulled away for a 6-2 win at Little Caesars Arena.

“We’re playing a lot better. Three in a row now, would be a huge win if we get one tonight and keep it going,” Andrew Copp said. “We’re feeling good about the direction we’re heading and some of the changes that were made. It’s up to us to find a way to keep some momentum going for January here.”

Playing with plenty of confidence since the calendar year turned to 2025, Detroit is coming off a 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. The Red Wings saw their two goal first-period lead erased by the Blue Jackets, and the Eastern Conference clubs battled back and forth before Jonatan Berggren netted the go-ahead tally with 36 seconds remaining in regulation.

“When the spirit is high, you have an opportunity to advance as a team,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “You can give the players something new to bite off, adjust the forecheck and neutral zone or whatever you want. When the spirit is a little ragged, you spend a lot of time just on that. We have been able to advance. The spirit has been good. Obviously, winning helps but there will be ebbs and flows throughout the year.”

After Saturday’s morning skate, McLellan announced that Jeff Petry, who exited midway through the third period on Saturday, will not play in Winnipeg. As a result, Albert Johansson will take Petry’s place in the lineup.

“He’s been waiting patiently,” McLellan said about Johansson. “He’s worked really hard in practice and he’s going to get his opportunity, so we’re really excited about that.”

The Jets have dropped two straight games, most recently losing in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks, 4-3, on Thursday. Entering play on Saturday, Winnipeg boasted the NHL’s best power-play success rate (32 percent).

“Their power play is extremely dangerous,” McLellan said. “Sometimes, a power play only has one or two scoring options and the rest are facilitators or playmakers. This power play has five guys that can shoot the puck past the goaltender, so it makes it a little bit more difficult to plan.”

Kyle Connor’s 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) lead Winnipeg this season, while Mark Scheifele ranks second in scoring with 45 points (23 goals, 22 assists). Gabriel Vilardi (18 goals, 18 assists) and Josh Morrissey (three goals, 33 assists) are tied for third with 36 points apiece.

Andrew Copp & Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Jan. 4, 2025

One of the favorites to win the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie this season, netminder Connor Hellebuyck leads the League in wins (24), goals-against average (2.06), shutouts (five) and is tied with Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz for the best save percentage (.927).

“They’re buzzing,” Andrew Copp said about the Jets. “They got it figured out. I think their lineup stays the same pretty much throughout the year, and they got the chemistry with their linemates. Each line brings a little something different.”

