PREVIEW: Red Wings expecting, embracing tough road test in Winnipeg on Saturday

WINNIPEG – On the final stop of their two-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will try to push their winning streak to four straight contests when they square off against the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday night.

Detroit (16-18-4; 36 points) and Winnipeg (27-11-2; 56 points) will drop the puck at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The two clubs last faced each other on Oct. 30, when the Jets pulled away for a 6-2 win at Little Caesars Arena.

“We’re playing a lot better. Three in a row now, would be a huge win if we get one tonight and keep it going,” Andrew Copp said. “We’re feeling good about the direction we’re heading and some of the changes that were made. It’s up to us to find a way to keep some momentum going for January here.”