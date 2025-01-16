PREVIEW: Red Wings begin ‘good measuring-stick road trip’ against Panthers on Thursday

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Showing a sense of renewed confidence during their recent homestand, the Detroit Red Wings are looking to feed off that when they kick off their four-game road trip against the defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night.

Detroit (20-19-4; 44 points) and Florida (26-16-3; 55 points) will drop the puck at 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage of Thursday’s Atlantic Division clash airing exclusively on ESPN and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.

After facing the Panthers, the Red Wings will battle the Tampa Bay Lightning (23-16-3; 49 points) on Saturday and the Dallas Stars (28-14-1; 57 points) on Sunday before wrapping up their road swing against the Philadelphia Flyers (19-20-6; 44 points) next Tuesday (Jan. 21).

“This is a huge test, four good teams,” Andrew Copp said. “Teams that we haven’t really faced yet this year and [aside from Philadelphia entering Thursday] are above us in the standings. This is going to be a really good measuring-stick road trip.”