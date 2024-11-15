PREVIEW: Red Wings begin California leg of four-game road trip on Friday in Anaheim

Lyon back in the crease as Detroit looks to build off Wednesday’s overtime win in Pittsburgh

DET-ANA 11:15:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

ANAHEIM -- With their four-game road trip now shifting to California, the Detroit Red Wings will play the first half of a back-to-back set when they square off against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (7-7-1; 15 points) and Ducks (5-8-2; 12 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Starting their road trip with two big points, the Red Wings held on for a 3-2 overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Jonatan Berggren and Patrick Kane scored in regulation before Simon Edvinsson netted the game-winner in the extra session for Detroit, which improved to 7-0-1 when ahead or tied after two periods this season.

“We started really good,” Lucas Raymond said about Wednesday’s game. “The first period was really good, then we kind of let them back in a little bit. [The Penguins] have a lot of skill, so they were able to get two [goals]. Just able to battle back and win in overtime.”

Immediately after their game in Pittsburgh, the Red Wings took a red-eye flight to California and spent Thursday resting and adjusting to the three-hour time zone difference they will be in over the next several days.

“We had a good day yesterday,” Raymond said. “Got the bodies moving a little bit. Always nice to start off the road trip with a win, and build off that.”

Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde spoke to the media after Friday’s morning skate at Honda Center, and shared a couple lineup changes.

“Same forward group [as Wednesday] and we are going to have Albert Johansson in for Justin Holl,” Lalonde said. “Just more about not having someone out of our lineup for a while.”

Goalie Alex Lyon, who hasn’t played since Oct. 30 because of a lower-body injury, will also man the crease against the Ducks. In six games this season, Lyon has a 2-3-0 record with a 2.78 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.

“Obviously coming off a little tweak where he missed some time, but we’ve gotten some good reps throughout the week,” Lalonde said. “We expect him to be good tonight and perform as he has been of late.”

Anaheim, which sits last in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, most recently fell to the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, on Wednesday. The Ducks will conclude a six-game homestand on Friday, of which they’ve gone 1-4-0 so far.

Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson are tied for the club lead in goals with five apiece this season, but Terry has recorded the most assists (six) and points (11). In net for Anaheim, Lukas Dostal and John Gibson have combined for a 2.38 GAA, .936 SV% and one shutout this season.

“A lot more physical than I had probably anticipated,” Lalonde said about the Ducks. “Elite high-end young talent. They’ll get you on the rush. Their underlying numbers are very good. Two elite world-class goalies. This will be a really good challenge for us.”

