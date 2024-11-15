PREVIEW: Red Wings begin California leg of four-game road trip on Friday in Anaheim

ANAHEIM -- With their four-game road trip now shifting to California, the Detroit Red Wings will play the first half of a back-to-back set when they square off against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (7-7-1; 15 points) and Ducks (5-8-2; 12 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Starting their road trip with two big points, the Red Wings held on for a 3-2 overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Jonatan Berggren and Patrick Kane scored in regulation before Simon Edvinsson netted the game-winner in the extra session for Detroit, which improved to 7-0-1 when ahead or tied after two periods this season.

“We started really good,” Lucas Raymond said about Wednesday’s game. “The first period was really good, then we kind of let them back in a little bit. [The Penguins] have a lot of skill, so they were able to get two [goals]. Just able to battle back and win in overtime.”