PREVIEW: Red Wings and Jets to meet at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday

“Kaner said it best,” Michael Rasmussen said. “He said the first period [on Sunday] was probably one of our best first periods of the year, so we just got to keep playing that way. All four lines were going, having o-zone time and staying above their good players. We were disciplined too, gave them two power plays, and our guys have done a great job the last couple games here of killing penalties especially against a pretty intimidating unit like Edmonton.”

On Tuesday night, Detroit announced it traded Olli Maatta to the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Maattaa appeared in seven games with the Red Wings this season, and tallied 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 72 games with the club last season.

"Good player for us," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about Maatta. "Personally, had a very good relationship with him. I just think it's eight NHL D that can all play. It's hard to manage. You never want eight until you need eight, and I think it's probably a little bit of a credit to the emergence of some of our young D. Certainly understand it, and it will certainly clear some things up with our lineup decisions."

Vladimir Tarasenko (illness) did not participate in Wednesday's morning skate, and according to Lalonde, is questionable to suit up against Winnipeg.

"I guess it's a nice flu bug," Lalonde said about Tarasenko. "It's not all at once, but it's been picking us off periodically here. Probably a game-time decision. We're not opposed to go 11 [forwards] and seven [defensemen] as you know. We may even bring someone up."

The Jets’ franchise-best eight-game winning streak ended with a 6-4 setback to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.