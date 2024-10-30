PREVIEW: Red Wings and Jets to meet at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday

DETROIT – Another early-season measuring-stick game is up next for the Detroit Red Wings, who will host the current NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.
Puck drop between the Red Wings (4-4-1; 9 points) and Jets (8-1-0; 16 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Wednesday’s matchup, as the first 7,500 in attendance will receive a Mickey Redmond Bobblehead, presented by Carhartt.
Detroit will play the second of three consecutive games on home ice in seven days, coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Andrew Copp had a goal and assist while Patrick Kane had a pair of helpers for the Red Wings, who are 2-2-1 inside Little Caesars Arena this season.