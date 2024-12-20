PREVIEW: Red Wings and Canadiens kick off home-and-home back-to-back set in Detroit on Friday

Riding two-point nights from Lucas Raymond (one goal, one assist), J.T. Compher (one goal, one assist), captain Dylan Larkin (two assists) and Patrick Kane (one goal, one assist), the Red Wings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-4, on Wednesday. It was Detroit’s second straight win, and third in its last four games.

“The attitude in the room has been really good,” Ben Chiarot said. “I think we’ve been playing good for a while, honestly.”

Per Lalonde, the Red Wings will be without Simon Edvinsson (upper body) for at least this back-to-back home-and-home set, and the Swedish defenseman’s status for Monday’s action against the St. Louis Blues is still to be determined.

This season, Edvinsson has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) and a plus-5 rating in 30 games.

“A great opportunity for our other D to step up,” Lalonde said. “When we had lost Simon on the West Coast trip in Anaheim there, we didn’t handle it very well. We didn’t perform great from the back end, and even [on Wednesday] when he was out, some things found us. More minutes for our other D, and they’ll step up. Looking forward to the opportunity for the guys.”