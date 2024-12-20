PREVIEW: Red Wings and Canadiens kick off home-and-home back-to-back set in Detroit on Friday

DETROIT -- The Red Wings will play the front half of a back-to-back home-and-home set against the Montreal Canadiens when the Original Six and Atlantic Division rivals meet at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.
Puck drop between the Red Wings (13-14-4; 30 points) and Canadiens (12-16-3; 27 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
“It’s always neat playing Montreal,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “An Original Six matchup, you get a home and away [game]. For me personally, I grew up 90 minutes from my doorstep to Montreal. Obviously, it’s bigger than life sometimes…For us, it’s an opportunity to try to keep our game in order.”