PREVIEW: Motivated to defend home ice, Detroit faces Toronto on Saturday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will play four of their next five games at Little Caesars Arena before the NHL’s holiday break, beginning with an Original Six rivalry clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

“It’s a good stretch for us to hopefully get some momentum,” Patrick Kane said. “Use the building and the energy to our advantage and try to get something going here.”

Puck drop between the Red Wings (11-14-4; 26 points) and the Maple Leafs (18-9-2; 38 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Atlantic Division clubs will meet again in Detroit on Dec. 27 before concluding their regular-season schedules in Toronto on April 17.

In the Red Wings’ 4-1 road loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Ben Chiarot lit the lamp late in the third period and goalie Cam Talbot made 32 saves in his first start for Detroit since Dec. 1 because of a lower-body injury.