PREVIEW: Going for second straight road win, Red Wings face Flyers on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA -- The Detroit Red Wings are set play the Philadelphia Flyers twice in a six-day span, first facing off at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night.

Detroit (11-13-4; 26 points) and Philadelphia (13-12-4; 30 points) will drop the puck at 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). After Thursday’s matchup, the Eastern Conference clubs will clash again at Little Caesars Arena next Wednesday.

Receiving contributions from all over the lineup on Tuesday, the Red Wings ended their five-game winless streak with a 6-5 shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Five different players (Andrew Copp, Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, captain Dylan Larkin and J.T. Compher) tallied two points and goaltender prospect Sebastian Cossa made 12 saves in his NHL debut in relief.

Head coach Derek Lalonde gave an honest assessment of Tuesday’s game, which was Detroit’s first multi-goal, third-period comeback win of the season.

“It’s just ironic that the last game we get our full two points, was probably our sloppiest defensively,” Lalonde said. “Underlying numbers, it’s the most chances we’ve given up. I do like the fact that we got some offense in that game, but we’re just trying to put it together. I met with our underlying numbers team, and we just got through a segment in which [in] eight of the 10 [games], our expected goals were better than our opponent. You can take those. Now, it didn’t produce enough wins, but our process it pretty good. I think it’s a matter of trying to put it all together.”