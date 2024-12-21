PREVIEW: Embracing quick turnaround, Detroit looks to bounce back in Montreal on Saturday

Red Wings enter second half of back-to-back home-and-home set after 4-3 loss to Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Friday

DET-MTL 12:21:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

MONTREAL -- Wrapping up a back-to-back home-and-home set, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday night.

Detroit (13-15-4; 30 points) and Montreal (13-16-3; 29 points) are set to drop the puck at 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). After Saturday’s game, the Atlantic Division and Original Six rivals won’t meet again until Jan. 23 at Little Caesars Arena.

On Friday, Tyler Motte scored to put the Red Wings ahead 3-2 early in the third period, but the Canadiens went on to net two unanswered goals – one at even strength from Arber Xhekaj and one on the power play from Patrik Laine – over the game’s final 11:18 in an eventual 4-3 setback at Little Caesars Arena.

Rasmussen, Larkin, and Derek Lalonde speak with the media post Detroit vs Montreal

“We’ve just got to capitalize on our chances, play with a little more intensity and minimize our mistakes,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “They get a little bit off the rush, but you look at the goals they score and there were just some key breakdowns.

“A lot of it we talk about---breaking the puck out well, coming back to the house and stopping, puck management. We clean those things up and play with a little more intensity…we get to play those guys again [on Saturday night]. That’s the best part about this is the quick turnaround.”

Patrick Kane’s fifth goal of the season got the Red Wings on the board in the first period on Friday, stretching the 35-year-old forward’s point streak to three consecutive games. During his current streak, Kane has collected four points on two goals and two assists.

On the season, Kane has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 27 games.

“Obviously, exciting finish,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about Kane’s goal on Friday. “Obviously, they had some looks. Trying to get them out in some certain situations, provide some offense. Unfortunately, the tying goal found them again. I don’t want that group to get in a trading goals scenario because you’re going to have up-and-down play.”

Joe Veleno scored Detroit’s second goal on Friday, tipping in Jeff Petry’s shot in the final minute of the second period. According to Larkin, those are the greasy goals that the Red Wings need more of to pocket two points in Montreal.

“[On Saturday night] we need to create bounces for ourselves,” Larkin said. “That’s getting bodies to the net, like these guys (motions to Michael Rasmussen) with Joe and Petey. Just simple hockey and creating good bounces for yourself.”

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings can't hold third-period lead in 4-3 loss to Canadiens 

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Canadiens kick off home-and-home back-to-back set in Detroit on Friday

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane nets go-ahead goal as Red Wings down Flyers, 6-4, for second straight win on home ice

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for showdown with Flyers on Wednesday

‘It’s great to do this’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer use annual Hometown Holiday Assist to give back to local youth

Red Wings look to carry momentum from weekend into next two practice days

Red Wings assign Jack Campbell to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Petry scores twice to help Red Wings earn 'huge win' over Maple Leafs, 4-2

PREVIEW: Motivated to defend home ice, Detroit faces Toronto on Saturday

Red Wings recall Jack Campbell from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot makes 32 saves for Detroit in 4-1 loss to Philadelphia

PREVIEW: Going for second straight road win, Red Wings face Flyers on Thursday

As Red Wings prepare for Flyers, Talbot and Lyon return to practice on Wednesday

Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Cossa's NHL debut part of Red Wings' 'massive' 6-5 shootout win over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Buffalo for Atlantic Division clash on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings take 2-1 loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against visiting Avalanche on Saturday

Larkin and Raymond honored to participate at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

RECAP: Detroit comes up short in Ottawa, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings cap two-game road trip with matchup against Senators on Thursday

Red Wings assign William Lagesson to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice, extends point streak in Red Wings’ 3-2 overtime loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off two-game road trip in Boston on Tuesday 

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

For Cossa, earning first NHL recall to Red Wings ‘a dream come true’

Red wings recall Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings get a point, but lose Talbot to injury in 5-4 overtime loss to Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings and visiting Canucks square off on Sunday afternoon

Red Wings lose back-and-forth battle to Devils, 5-4

PREVIEW: Raymond carries goal streak into Friday’s afternoon game between Red Wings and Devils

RECAP: Raymond scores in overtime to send Red Wings past Flames, 2-1, on Thanksgiving Eve

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Flames for annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announces Black Friday sales for Red Wings and Tigers tickets

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

‘Giving back to the community is awesome’: Kasper surprises, reads to first graders at Madison Elementary

RECAP: Red Wings 'could have folded the tents' but 'fought until the bitter end' to pull off 4-2 comeback win over Islanders

PREVIEW: On the road, Red Wings out to sweep season series with Islanders on Monday  

Red Wings activate Tim Gettinger from injured non-roster;assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings drop tight battle to Bruins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Bruins to Little Caesars Arena for first time this season on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘hung in there, battled’ to rally past Islanders, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Pavel Datsyuk Hockey Hall of Fame Night on Thursday

Red Wings want to take advantage of home-heavy stretch of schedule

RECAP: Red Wings finish four-game road trip with 5-4 OT loss to Sharks

Red Wings assign defenseman William Lagesson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip on Monday against Sharks

Red Wings recall defenseman William Lagesson from Grand Rapids