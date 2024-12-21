PREVIEW: Embracing quick turnaround, Detroit looks to bounce back in Montreal on Saturday

MONTREAL -- Wrapping up a back-to-back home-and-home set, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday night.

Detroit (13-15-4; 30 points) and Montreal (13-16-3; 29 points) are set to drop the puck at 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). After Saturday’s game, the Atlantic Division and Original Six rivals won’t meet again until Jan. 23 at Little Caesars Arena.

On Friday, Tyler Motte scored to put the Red Wings ahead 3-2 early in the third period, but the Canadiens went on to net two unanswered goals – one at even strength from Arber Xhekaj and one on the power play from Patrik Laine – over the game’s final 11:18 in an eventual 4-3 setback at Little Caesars Arena.