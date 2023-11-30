PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Bedard, Chicago for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday

Red Wings conclude midweek back-to-back, aiming to rebound after Wednesday’s 3-2 loss in New York

DET CHI
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a midweek back-to-back on Thursday, hosting the Original Six-rival Chicago Blackhawks for Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit (11-7-3; 25 points) and Chicago (7-13-0; 14 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Several fundraising efforts and in-arena initiatives will take place during the Red Wings’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, as the club is once again joining forces with the American Cancer Society and Comerica Bank to bring awareness to pediatric cancer and raise money for research. For more information on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, click here.

Detroit wants to quickly turn the page after its three-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday in a 3-2 road loss to the New York Rangers. Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist, Moritz Seider also scored and Andrew Copp registered two helpers for the Red Wings, while goalie Ville Husso made 38 saves in the club’s first loss since returning from the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden.

“There were some positives, but we got away from our game at times,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Ville did a great job and gave us a chance.”

As the Red Wings prepare for their second consecutive Original Six clash, Seider said he is excited to face Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard, describing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft as ‘a very special player.’

Currently in eighth place in the Central Division, the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-3 home victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. Jason Dickinson (7-5—12), Philipp Kurashev (4-8—12) and Ryan Donato (4-6—10) are the only other Chicago players with double-digit point totals this season. Netminders Petr Mrazek, who played in Detroit from 2013-18, and Arvid Soderblom, the older brother of Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom, have shared starting duties, combining for a 3.50 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

