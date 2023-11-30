PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Bedard, Chicago for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a midweek back-to-back on Thursday, hosting the Original Six-rival Chicago Blackhawks for Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit (11-7-3; 25 points) and Chicago (7-13-0; 14 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Several fundraising efforts and in-arena initiatives will take place during the Red Wings’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, as the club is once again joining forces with the American Cancer Society and Comerica Bank to bring awareness to pediatric cancer and raise money for research. For more information on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, click here.